The top BDCA one-day rounds performers with bat and ball

TWO of the competition's veterans proved themselves to be the best with the ball in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's three one-day rounds.
The past three rounds of the BDCA season reverted back to the white ball and colour clothing for a trio of one-day matches.
The two best performers with the ball across the three one-day rounds were a pair of the BDCA's stalwarts in Kangaroo Flat's Adam Burns and Eaglehawk's Cory Jacobs.
Both Burns, who recently notched 300 first XI games for the Roos, and Jacobs claimed seven wickets across the three one-day rounds.
Burns bagged 3-12 (v Eaglehawk), 1-13 (v White Hills) and 3-19 (v Bendigo) in the Roos' one-day games.
Jacobs snared five of his seven one-day wickets last weekend with a haul of 5-17 in the resurgent Hawks' victory over Bendigo United at Harry Trott Oval.
Behind Burns and Jacobs were seven players who picked up six one-day wickets, including three spinners in Eaglehawk's Nathan Walsh, Bendigo United's Will Thrum and Strathdale-Maristians' skipper Cameron Taylor.
With the bat it was Strathfieldsaye all-rounder Chathura Damith who led the way with the most runs.
Damith scored 152 runs in his three one-day innings - 30 (v Bendigo), 84 (v Eaglehawk) and 38 (v White Hills).
Damith edged out Sandhurst opener Tom Starr for the most one-day runs. Starr scored 149 runs, which included a knock of 107 against Huntly North in round six.
Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale were the only sides to go 3-0 in their one-day games.
1 - ADAM BURNS
Kangaroo Flat
Wickets: 7 Average: 6.3
Round 6: 3-12 Round 7: 1-13 Round 8: 3-19
2 - CORY JACOBS
Eaglehawk
Wickets: 7 Average: 14.0
Round 6: 2-37 Round 7: 0-44 Round 8: 5-17
3 - MARCUS MAGNIAMELI
Bendigo United
Wickets: 6 Average: 9.3
Round 6: 1-30 Round 7: 3-16 Round 8: 2-10
4 - NATHAN WALSH
Eaglehawk
Wickets: 6 Average: 11.7
Round 6: 2-34 Round 7: 2-22 Round 8: 2-14
5 - JACK PYSING
Strathdale-Maristians
Wickets: 6 Average: 12.7
Round 6: 3-30 Round 7: 1-35 Round 8: 2-11
6 - WILL THRUM
Bendigo United
Wickets: 6 Average: 13.0
Round 6: 2-40 Round 7: 2-21 Round 8: 2-17
7 - NICK WHARTON
White Hills
Wickets: 6 Average: 13.0
Round 6: 4-34 Round 7: - Round 8: 2-44
8 - SAM JOHNSTON
Strathdale-Maristians
Wickets: 6 Average: 16.0
Round 6: 2-37 Round 7: 2-33 Round 8: 2-26
9 - CAMERON TAYLOR
Strathdale-Maristians
Wickets: 6 Average: 18.2
Round 6: 0-27 Round 7: 1-58 Round 8: 5-24
10 - BRENT HAMBLIN
Kangaroo Flat
Wickets: 5 Average: 7.8
Round 6: 1-12 Round 7: 3-8 Round 8: 1-19
1 - CHATHURA DAMITH
Strathfieldsaye
Runs: 152 Average: 50.6.
Round 6: 30 Round 7: 84 Round 8: 38
2 - TOM STARR
Sandhurst
Runs: 149 Average: 49.6.
Round 6: 107 Round 7: 21 Round 8: 21
3 - SAVITH PRIYAN
Strathfieldsaye
Runs: 142 Average: 47.3.
Round 6: 42 Round 7: 1 Round 8: 99
4 - ASH GRAY
Sandhurst
Runs: 131 Average: 43.6.
Round 6: 39 Round 7: 37 Round 8: 55
5 - GAVIN BOWLES
White Hills
Runs: 131 Average: 65.5.
Round 6: 55* Round 7: 42 Round 8: 34
6 - RILEY TRELOAR
Bendigo United
Runs: 130 Average: 65.5.
Round 6: 39 Round 7: 71* Round 8: 20
7 - KYLE HUMPHRYS
Bendigo
Runs: 127 Average: 42.3.
Round 6: 89 Round 7: 25 Round 8: 13
8 - ANGUS CHISHOLM
Eaglehawk
Runs: 125 Average: 125.0.
Round 6: 13 Round 7: 72* Round 8: 40*
9 - SANDUN RANATHUNGA
Huntly North
Runs: 118 Average: 59.0.
Round 6: 0 Round 7: 102* Round 8: 16
10 - GRANT WALDRON
Strathdale-Maristians
Runs: 116 Average: 58.0
Round 6: 0 Round 7: 63 Round 8: 53*
ROUND 6 - December 16
Kangaroo Flat 6-253 def Eaglehawk 62.
Sandhurst 5-252 def Huntly North 6-204.
White Hills 6-202 def Bendigo United 9-201.
Bendigo 4-181 def Strathfieldsaye 8-180.
Strathdale 8-168 def Golden Square 9-162.
ROUND 7 - January 6
Strathdale 5-183 def Huntly North 8-182.
Eaglehawk 3-166 def Strathfieldsaye 163.
Golden Square 8-159 def Sandhurst 8-155.
Bendigo United 2-132 def Bendigo 131.
Kangaroo Flat 4-116 def White Hills 113.
ROUND 8 - January 13
Strathfieldsaye 7-228 def White Hills 137.
Golden Square 2-135 def Huntly North 9-129.
Strathdale 1-135 def Sandhurst 131.
Kangaroo Flat 134 def Bendigo 114.
Eaglehawk 5-95 def Bendigo United 91.
Kangaroo Flat (3-0); Strathdale-Maristians (3-0); Eaglehawk (2-1); Golden Square (2-1); Bendigo (1-2); Bendigo United (1-2); Sandhurst (1-2); Strathfieldsaye (1-2); White Hills (1-2); Huntly North (0-3).
