Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Man stabbed in California Gully, investigation underway

Updated January 18 2024 - 12:25pm, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been stabbed in California Gully. Picture file
A man has been stabbed in California Gully. Picture file

A man appears to have been stabbed in California Gully and police are investigating.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.