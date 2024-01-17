Man stabbed in California Gully, investigation underway

A man appears to have been stabbed in California Gully and police are investigating.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Someone found the man with stab wounds at a property at Llewellyn Court about 10.00pm.
The victim, a 39-year-old California Gully man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe that parties are known to each other.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.