Yahoo Bar impresses patient Howley in Sandown Hillside win

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley has plenty to look forward to with Yahoo Bar, after the three-year-old gelding impressively knocked over his maiden win at Sandown on Wednesday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The son of Toronado and Alittle Loose punctuated the promise he showed when only narrowly beaten over 1300m on debut at Seymour last month, finding the front with 250m to travel before careering away for a 3.75-length under the hands and heels riding of Blaike McDougall.
An ultra-exciting and emphatic victory gave the Howley stable wins on consecutive days with promising maidens, following the success of Gunnafly at Cranbourne on Tuesday.
A delighted Howley admitted to having plenty of confidence heading into Wednesday and was unbothered by the heavy rainfall earlier in the day.
"That was impressive, a very enjoyable watch - I thought he'd come here to do that and it's good to see him do it," he said.
"It (the rain) didn't bother me, I think he gets across anything. I think he's just a good horse to be honest.
"He's never turned a hair from day one, he's always given us the impression that he was waiting to do something like that.
"We've been patient with him. The team at home has done a super job; both the Macedon and Kyneton guys have worked with him and we've seen what he is capable of. Hopefully bigger and better things to come."
Howley said he was prepared to 'let the dust settle' before plotting his next move with his exciting three-year-old.
"We'll just get him home and won't think too far ahead. Today was priority number one for the last couple of weeks," he said.
"I think he's got a real good race in him, whether it's this prep or the next, but he's certainly a nice horse.
"I think once we get to 2000, we'll probably see the best of him.
"He relaxes really well. He's always had a huge capacity on him and a beautiful big action.
"I think we are in for a good prep."
I think he's got a real good race in him, whether it's this prep or the next, but he's certainly a nice horse- Trainer Liam Howley
McDougall believed the first-up run at Seymour, when Yahoo Bar was beaten by half a head, had left young gelding well prepared mentally for Wednesday's assignment.
"He probably should have won the other day, but less experience just got him beat. So having that nice run at Seymour was a nice educational run for his target today," he said.
"He's a lovely animal, does everything right and makes my job very easy.
"I remember getting off him at Seymour and I shook my head at Liam and I said, 'he might be alright this horse'.
"He's just got a lovely nature and goes about things the right way.
"He gets around here like a seven-year-old gelding that's had plenty of starts; he just takes it all in.
I think as far as we raise the bar, he will keep on stepping up- Blaike McDougall
"The more racing he does, obviously the better he will get, but he's the fully-furnished product early in his career.
"I think as far as we raise the bar, he will keep on stepping up."
The win continued a few good months for Howley following a trio of wins and a swag of placings in December, headlined by a Traralgon Cup victory by Station One, who also won the Dunkeld Cup in November.
A $120,000 purchase at the 2022 Inglis Melbourne Premier Sales, Yahoo Bar is a full brother to Station One.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.