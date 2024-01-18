Bendigo baseballers earn state selection for national carnival

Three promising Bendigo baseballers will represent Victoria in one of Australia's most prestigious junior tournaments.
Marcus Murphy, Fynn Murphy and Alaric Tibbett have been selected to play for the Victorian T-Bones under-17 team in next week's Oz Ball Summer Sizzler tournament in Shoalhaven, New South Wales.
The talented trio from Falcons Baseball Club spend the summer playing baseball for Essendon.
Marcus Murphy is one of the best pitchers in his age group in the state and is a powerful switch hitter with the bat.
The Catherine McAuley College student has had his pitches clocked at 138km/h.
"I like to try and hit the ball out of the park and throw the ball as hard as I can,'' Marcus Murphy said.
"I try to train at least twice a week with my pitching... I want to keep improving."
Fynn Murphy plays at short-stop and is a classy hitter, while Tibbett largely fields at first base and has great ability with the bat.
"I'm passionate about the game... I like the aggression,'' Fynn Murphy said.
"I like batting more than fielding and I see myself as a bit of a utility in the field."
The Bendigo players are hoping to use the Oz Ball Summer Sizzler as a stepping stone to their long-term goal - a baseball scholarship to a college in the United States.
Scouts will be in attendance next week to watch the next generation of Australian baseball talent.
The Victorian squad, which is made up largely of metropolitan-based players, has great depth in its pitching stocks.
The Victorian team will compete against Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT in the four-day tournament.
