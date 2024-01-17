Greg Hilson keeps Tuesday night streak rolling

LONG-TIME athlete Greg Hilson marked another victory in the Tuesday Night Series for athletes at Flora Hill this week.
In top form at the Maryborough Highland Gathering on New Year's Day, Hilson powered to victory in Tuesday night's 3000m at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The South Bendigo and Athletics Bendigo life member ran the seven-and-a-half laps in 11:05 as Richard Goonan and Josh Fagan, both running on invitational basis, were next best in 12:09 and 12:36.
Fastest female was South Bendigo young gun Piper Fynch in 13:18.
Racing included a 5000m in which six athletes ran 12-and-a-half laps.
Honours went to University's Andrew van Agtmaal in 19:13 from David Cripps, 19:45, and Tom Garry, 19:58, to complete a club trifecta.
Fastest female was Jessica Paynter in 20:22.
It was a one-two result for Bendigo Little Athletics in the mixed 1000m.
The talented Mila Childs completed two-and-a-half laps in 3:28 as Beau Blythman ran 3:51 to be runner-up.
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, Eh Eaglehawk, SB South Bendigo, Uni. University.
Mixed 3000m:
Greg Hilson 54, SB 11:05.86; Richard Goonan 47, Inv. 12:09.20; Josh Fagan 29, Inv. 12:36.70; Piper Fynch 11, SB 13:18.54; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 13:26.19; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:27.06; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:13.94; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 14:42.11; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 15:08.27; Makayla Heap 17, Inv. 15:11.13; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 15:33.76; Hunter Gill 75, BH 16:58.59.
Mixed 5000m:
Andrew van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 19:13.77; David Cripps 52, Uni. 19:45.31; Tom Garry 31, Uni. 19:58.46; Jessica Paynter 28, Inv. 20:22.74; Sam Bruce 27, Inv. 20:50.15; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 22:08.20.
Mixed 1000m:
Mila Childs 12, BLA 3:28.21; Beau Blythman 12, BLA 3:51.55; Sienna Bayliss 10, Uni. 5:07.11; Toni Phillips 51, BH 6:16.56.
