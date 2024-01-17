Power shuts down Strathfieldsaye in Bendigo T20 cricket

Huntly North broke through for its first win of the Bendigo Twenty20 cricket season.
After losing their previous three matches this season, the Power proved too good for Strathfieldsaye at the QEO on Wednesday night in the opening game of round four.
Chasing 130 for victory, the Power finished 2-130 with three overs to spare.
The Power's successful chase was set up by openers Judd Gilchrist and Kyne Burrill-Grinton.
They added 71 for the first wicket before Burrill-Grinton was run out by Savith Priyan for 27 off 26 balls.
Gilchrist made his way to his half-century off 39 balls before falling four balls later when he was bowled by Riley Tresize.
Experienced duo Sandun Ranathunga (20 not out) and Ryan Grundy (19 not out) saw the Power over the line.
Earlier, Strathfieldsaye was forced to work hard to score 6-129 from its 20 overs.
Chathura Damith's 27 off 26 balls, including four sixes, was the highest score for the Jets.
Zoltan Smyth (24 off 24 balls) and Ben Devanny (24 not out off 27 balls) were solid against some disciplined Power bowling.
Shane Gilchrist (2-21) continued his great form with the ball for the Power, while Lewis Stabler, Ranathunga and Judd Gilchrist picked up one wicket each.
Round four continues on Thursday with ladder-leader Golden Square to play Bendigo United at the QEO and Eaglehawk to host Sandhurst at Canterbury Park.
