Bikie pleads guilty to pay-back attack after he was asked to slow down

A trio of alleged Rebels motorcycle gang bikies have fronted a Bendigo court over an assault of a man in north Bendigo, with one of the accused pleading guilty.
Antonio Guarneri, 25, appearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court pleaded guilty to the May 2023 attack.
Also in court was his co-accused, his father Frank Guarneri, 50, and 29-year-old Dylan Marshall.
The court was told Antonio Guarneri sped past a home in north Bendigo on a motorbike on May 15, 2023, when the victim signalled for him to slow down, sparking an alleged pay back.
Antonio's motorbike at the time was allegedly followed by a white Holden Commodore driven by Dylan Marshall.
After briefly visiting his father's address nearby, Antonio then returned to the victim's house - allegedly with Mr Marshall.
The trio are accused of telling the victim he had thrown something at Antonio, which the victim denied, before he was allegedly punched in the right eye by Marshall.
Frank is then accused of pulling up with a baseball bat and hitting the victim on the left arm before jabbing him in the chest with the bat.
The court heard Frank has been accused of saying, "I'm going to f****** kill you", before hitting the victim in the groin with the bat.
Mr Marshall is then accused of using a kettle - which the victim had to add water to his car - to smash the victim's face.
The victim suffered swelling to his arm, face and thigh, scratches on his back, migraines as a result of concussion, a sore jaw, continued bleeding, lacerations to his cheek, fractures to five teeth and he also required another to be removed.
The victim has since moved houses and said he had since been "pretty jumpy", struggling to sleep and hypersensitive to visitors or people driving past the house.
He said when people asked him about his injuries he tried to change the topic because it "brings everything up" for him.
On January 17, 2024, the Guarneri's defence barrister David De Witt sought sentencing indications for both men - meaning Magistrate Sharon McRae gave an idea of what sentence she would impose if the men pleaded guilty.
Antonio Guarneri ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of affray, unlicensed driving and failing to comply with police instructions regarding his failure to supply pin numbers for phones and a password for a CCTV system.
Ms McRae acknowledged Antonio's relative youth but said she did not accept that he had done "everything positively" in his CISP bail, which had required him to engage with mental health treatment.
Mr De Witt suggested Antonio's role in the assault had been quite different compared with the allegations facing the other parties, although Ms McRae said his actions struck her as initiating the events.
"It's all over nothing, it's a gesture to slow down," she said. "It doesn't invite that reaction - a shocking assault.
"It's basically aggression from the get-go. They're not there to talk about the cricket."
Antonio will be placed on a community corrections order but the matter was adjourned for a deferral of sentence for when he next returns to the court in February for a review of his CISP bail.
Further psychological material will be presented to the court in April for Frank Guarneri after Magistrate Sharon McRae said that more psychiatric information would be the only thing that would prevent her sending the older man to prison.
Frank, who faces a charge of intentionally causing injury, "was old enough to know better" according to Ms McRae who described his actions as "retribution or vengeance".
"The victim was beset by three people, allegedly hit the victim with a bat twice," Ms McRae said.
"If you come armed with a baseball bat to start a fight, the community expect someone to go to jail."
Mr Marshall will argue that identity is an issue in the case, denying his involvement, and will face a contested hearing in July.
