Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Young people get creative in brand new performance making project

January 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Striking a pose at Goods Shed Arts Youth Creative Lab. Picture by Darren Howe
Striking a pose at Goods Shed Arts Youth Creative Lab. Picture by Darren Howe

Theatre collective Pony Cam have enlisted a group of young creatives in Castlemaine to take part in a brand-new performance making project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.