Young people get creative in brand new performance making project

Theatre collective Pony Cam have enlisted a group of young creatives in Castlemaine to take part in a brand-new performance making project.
The Youth Creative Lab at the Goods Shed saw young people spend four days exploring site-specific performance, game play, and immersive theatre.
"They are using movement and thinking about stories, reflecting on their own experiences and their daily life, while experimenting with creating choreography how that is going to work within a performance," Creative Learning Producer Kate Stones said.
The workshops culminate in a performance on Thursday, January 18.
Attendees had spent the workshops exploring the possibilities of the "historic and very iconic" Castlemaine Goods Shed, which would inform the performance, Ms Stones said.
"They are still working on it so I'm not sure exactly what it'll look like, but I am sure it will be something very interesting for the audience."
Pony Cam are an award-winning Melbourne based theatre collective.
