Bendigo Spirit blown away by Southside Flyers in WNBL clash

The Bendigo Spirit never recovered from a first quarter ambush by the Southside Flyers in Wednesday's WNBL game in Melbourne.
The Flyers scored the first 14 points of the match on their way to a resounding 84-57 victory that put a severe dent in the Spirit's play-off hopes.
The Spirit's recent heavy schedule might have caught up with the group as they looked all at sea in the first quarter.
The Flyers' defence suffocated the Spirit's ball movement and Bendigo couldn't buy a field goal.
Bendigo missed its first five field goal attempts and didn't score until Kelly Wilson nailed two free throws after five minutes of game time.
At the other end of the court the Flyers couldn't miss. They raced to a 21-2 lead before Alicia Froling gave the Spirit a spark offensively.
Froling scored nine first-term points off the bench, but the Flyers still led 30-11 at quarter-time.
The Spirit shot the ball at just 25 per cent in the opening 10 minutes and turned the ball over seven times compared to the Flyers' zero.
The Spirit showed some grit to outscore the Flyers 16-11 in the second term to close within 14 at the main break.
However, they couldn't maintain that momentum in the third quarter. The Flyers unleashed a 13-2 run to start the third term to put the game to bed.
It was the Spirit's largest losing margin of the season.
The Spirit's starting five scored just 15 points combined for the match.
The consistent Froling led the way for the Spirit with 15 points, Casey Samuels scored 10 points, while there were some encouraging signs from Esra McGoldrick, who had six points and six points off the bench.
The Spirit have little time to recover from the heavy loss. On Saturday night they face the Perth Lynx in Perth in a game the Spirit must win to keep their faint finals hopes alive.
