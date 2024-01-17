Nicholls, McCaig hard to beat in Bendigo wheelraces

TRACK cycling action returns to Bendigo's Tom Flood Sports Centre this Thursday night.
It's been a fortnight's rest from racing at the Barnard Street venue since Bendigo DCC hosted leg two in the Christmas carnival series on December 28.
Feature events for senior riders at Thursday night's meet are the Hairem Scarem Wheelrace (2000m) and the DCK Real Estate-backed Cyrstal Classic for women (1000m).
Victory in the Red Fox Party and Bake Bendigo Wheelrace (1600m) on December 21 capped a brilliant run by Bryce Nicholls, who has won three of this season's finals.
Another multiple wheelrace winner is Toby McCaig.
In Thursday's racing they will be up against the likes of Zaren Fong-Sutton, Nathan Brain and Adam Jackson.
The long-running Crystal Classic is a popular feature of the club's racing.
Alessia McCaig won the latest leg in the series off scratch, and it's been double wins for Haylee Jack and Lucy Hall in the Crystal Classic of 2023/24.
Other winners have been Hope Harnetty, Emma Jackson and Amber Kelly.
Finale to Thursday's racing will be the A-grade 20-lap scratch challenge.
Junior racing starts at 6.30pm and will include scratch, wheelraces, and points score.
A big night of action at the Tom Flood Sports Centre includes race seven in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed distance series for athletes.
The field will race a distance of 1200m.
The series continues to draw big numbers.
Last Thursday's race of 1000m, which is what it will be for next month's George Flack Final, drew 24 starters.
First-season competitor Mitch Fitzgerald marked a hard-fought victory in a time of 3:15
Next best were Jack Norris, 4:01, and the in-form Greg Hilson, 3: 06.
Fastest time honours went to Kade McCay, 3: 00, and Rebecca Anfuso, 4:06.
Thursday's race will start about 7.15pm.
