Man who stalked, verbally abused child given good behaviour bond

A 21-year-old Bendigo man who called a 15-year-old girl dozens of times, verbally abusing her by calling her a "whore" and a "terrorist", has been warned by the court to be on his best behavior for the next 18 months.
The man, who was 20 at the time, pleaded guilty to stalking and a separate matter of willful damage for smashing a trolley on the panel of a car.
He has been placed on an 18-month undertaking to be of good behaviour, without conviction.
The court heard the man and the girl had more contact between January and April 2022 before he had a mental health episode.
After this, the girl distanced herself from him and the two did not have contact until later in the year.
However, between December 9 to 13, the man called the girl 99 times including 28 calls in a 40-minute window on December 10.
During these calls some of the verbal abuse included calling the girl a "whore" and a "terrorist" and telling her that she should commit suicide.
The man was interviewed after the victim and her mother went to the police to report the abuse.
Police were able to match the incoming and outgoing call logs of both his phone and her phone to identify him as the caller.
He told the police at the time of the interview in August 2023, that he and the girl had not spoken since December 2022.
The damage to a vehicle occurred in April 2022 and he was caught throwing a shopping trolley on a car bonnet on CCTV.
The man's defence lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court that he was raised by a mother who dealt with heroin addiction and who physically abused him.
He was also physically abused by various partners of his mother, and witnessed abuse between her and several men.
The court heard he presented himself to the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing when he was 14 because he "could no longer cope".
He then had a "supportive experience" in foster care before a "very, very traumatic" experience in residential care where he said he saw some "bad sh*t".
He was exposed to cannabis and methylamphetmaine shortly after, managed to finish year 11 and had been homeless since.
The court heard he had some work history as a labourer but his mental health had declined in recent years.
His lawyer described a "brush off" from several GPs when he sought assistance, and said his client had used alcohol and Xanax to self-medicate.
The court was told he no longer used Xanax or methylamphetamine, and had started counselling.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told the young man he "must learn to deal with disappointment in relationships" and that "everyone had emotional upsets".
She said he could not say the things he had told the child, and said, "if you can't trust yourself with your phone, turn it off".
She said he should be more "proactive" and ask for help.
She said she had "very good hopes this was something you won't continue in the future".
She acknowledged his childhood deprivation and said it was "very difficult for a young man without family support to make his way through life".
For help contact:
