Lucas Herbert set to sign with Australian team in LIV Golf

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert is set to sign with LIV Golf.
While Herbert hasn't officially signed his deal yet, the 28-year-old will join Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones on Ripper GC - an all-Australian team for the third year of the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV tour.
His first LIV Golf event will be in Mayakoba, Mexico from February 2-4.
Herbert previously hadn't shown any interest in joining LIV Golf, but this contract would offer financial security and, potentially, more time to spend at home in Australia.
As it stands, the LIV schedule for 2024 is just 12 events, including one in Adelaide in late April.
LIV events are three rounds instead of the four rounds played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Herbert has always been a strong supporter of team golf. Playing in an all-Australian team against some of the best players in the world would be an added attraction for the former Neangar Park junior.
Ripper GC finished seventh on the team standings in 2023 with one win - something that didn't sit well with team skipper Cam Smith and he was open in his wishes to bolster the Ripper squad for 2024.
While there's long been speculation that Adam Scott was a key target for LIV, Herbert will be the main addition to the Ripper GC line-up in 2024.
Herbert follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau in turning their back on the established PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
The negative for Herbert is that, for now, he can't earn Official World Golf Rankings points in LIV Golf.
The move means it's more difficult for Herbert to play in the majors.
He won't be able to play in two of the four majors - the US Masters and US PGA Championship, but he could make the final fields for the US Open and The Open via pre-tournament qualifying events.
He will be able to earn OWGR points in tournaments on the Australasian and Asian tours.
The fact Herbert is not playing at this week's Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour was a sign of the 28-year-old's intentions.
The Dubai Desert Classic was where Herbert made his first mark on world golf. He won the 2020 title in a play-off and has played the event every year since.
Herbert has had two other wins on the DP World Tour - the Irish Open and the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan - while he has also one win on the PGA Tour in the 2021 Bermuda Championship.
Herbert achieved a career high world ranking of 40 in 2022 and is currently ranked 69th ahead of his LIV move.
