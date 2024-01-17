Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Lucas Herbert set to sign with Australian team in LIV Golf

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 17 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert is set to ditch the PGA Tour in favour of joining LIV Golf. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Lucas Herbert is set to ditch the PGA Tour in favour of joining LIV Golf. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert is set to sign with LIV Golf.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.