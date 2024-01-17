Sex offender fined for failing to report new email, Snapchat accounts

A registered sex offender has been fined after he pleaded guilty to failing to tell police he had new Snapchat, Spotify and online accounts.
The police prosecutor told Bendigo Magistrates' Court on January 17 that for between eight and 12 months authorities did not know the accounts existed, which posed a danger to the community.
Simon Kopala, 43, was fined $1200 and convicted for failing to tell police of a change to many of his online accounts within a seven day timeframe.
The court heard that Kopala had not told police of his new mobile phone number, mobile service provider, email account, internet provider, Snapchat account, discord account and Spotify account.
The Melbourne man first became a registered sex offender for life in 2014 and signed an acknowledgement of his reporting responsibilities in June 2021.
A year later in June 2022 Kopala contacted his compliance officer to line up a time for his annual interview with police.
It was in this email to his compliance officer Kopala told them of his new online accounts.
Kopala did not tell police when the new accounts were created in his annual interview.
Later, in September 2022 Kopala was formally interviewed by police about the changes and why he did not tell the authorities straight away.
The court heard many of the changes to his online presence took place by at least April 2022.
Kopala told Magistrate Sharon McRae the reason he failed to tell police of the changes was because he suffered anxiety and panic attacks and contacting the authorities was a trigger for those attacks.
Ms McRae told Kopala that "any platform you can interact with people" needed to be disclosed to police.
The police prosecutor for the matter made it clear Kopala "doesn't get a choice" over when he feels ready to tell police of changes, that he is legally obligated to do so within seven days.
Ms McRae said that the usual penalty for these offences was jail time but given he told his compliance officer, albeit in a belated manner, there would only be a fine.
