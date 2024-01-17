Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Court

Sex offender fined for failing to report new email, Snapchat accounts

BL
By Ben Loughran
January 18 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Kopala pleaded guilty to breaching his reporting obligations under the sex offender registry. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Simon Kopala pleaded guilty to breaching his reporting obligations under the sex offender registry. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A registered sex offender has been fined after he pleaded guilty to failing to tell police he had new Snapchat, Spotify and online accounts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.