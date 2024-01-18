Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Have Your Say

Three potholes in a row: safety fears over city's pothole scourge

Updated January 19 2024 - 11:38am, first published January 18 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Kangaroo Flat resident took matters into their own hands when pot holes appeared on Allingham Street. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
One Kangaroo Flat resident took matters into their own hands when pot holes appeared on Allingham Street. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Do you think you know the worst pothole in Bendigo? Leave a comment at the bottom of this story or send us an email addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.