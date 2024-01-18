Three potholes in a row: safety fears over city's pothole scourge

Do you think you know the worst pothole in Bendigo? Leave a comment at the bottom of this story or send us an email addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bendigo residents have shared their experiences with potholes as the Bendigo Advertiser searches for the city's worst.
Among those to write in so far one is Addy reader, Maree Hunt, who was heading down Howard Street near Epsom village when they came across three potholes in a row.
"So dangerous as they are directly at the light so not only cars in danger but also pedestrians and children riding and walking to school," they said.
A Kangaroo Flat resident was so fed up with the potholes that had appeared on Allingham Street in Kangaroo Flat that she took matters into their own hands.
"People just want to sit back ... I thought no, I can't do that," she told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I thought, I've got two cans of paint at home ... I'm going to come out here and warn people because it's dangerous."
She painted large arrows and "holes ahead" on the road in the lead up to the potholes at various spots up and down the road.
A motorbike rider even stopped to thank her.
They are not the only ones which have appeared over a spring and summer marked by heavy rain.
Another hole which had recently appeared, this time in the centre of town on Pall Mall, was described by one social media user as somewhere to "lose your temper in, and also a cheeky wheel alignment".
Reckon you know the worst pothole in Bendigo? Use the form here to show us.
