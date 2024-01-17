Foxpath continues good form to prevail at Cranbourne

KYNETON sprinter Foxpath gave another good glimpse of his obvious talent with a tough victory at Cranbourne on Tuesday.
The lightly-raced six-year-old gelding, trained by Charles Cassar, made it two wins from his last four starts with a hard-fought 1000m benchmark 58 win.
Ridden by in-form jockey Neil Farley, Foxpath overraced throughout, but still had enough class and stamina to finish over the top of his rivals once a split appeared in the home straight.
The son of Group 1-winner Foxwedge and Pathways won for the second time in 16 career starts.
Testament to his ability, Foxwedge has been placed top-three in half of his runs and fourth twice, leading Cassar to believe the best was still yet to come.
"It's the best bunch of owners in this horse; they have been really patient with him," he said.
"He possesses a lot of ability, but he's taken a bit to put it together and he is starting to put it together now.
"I was really happy with the way it was unfolding (at the top of the straight).
"Halfway through the race he decided he wanted to overrace and get his head up, but Neil didn't panic and kept his hands down on him and once he got the split, away he went, which was fantastic.
"Neil is riding in sensational form. It's going to be hard to keep on getting him when he's riding winners all the time.
"But he's a great guy to work with and a very underrated jockey."
The win continued a prolific association for Farley with Kyneton-based trainers.
The 31-year-old has ridden a trio of winners for Cassar in recent months, another for Danielle Chapman at Stawell earlier this month, and continues to enjoy a good affiliation with Mick Sell with the likes of Magnum Bullet and Lovin' Laughs.
Cassar hinted there was never a dull moment around Foxpath.
"He's got his quirks; he loves humans, but doesn't like horses, so that makes it hard in a stable complex, as he is trying to kill anything that goes past him," he said.
"Other than that, he's lovely.
"I take him out every afternoon for a picnic because he's so human-friendly."
Despite a rough ride, Farley still saw plenty of upside in Foxpath.
"I don't know about a nice ride, he just overdid things and made my life pretty hard, but luckily the splits came at the right time and he got the job done," he said.
"He's got a lot of upside this horse, he just needs to iron out a few quirks.
"He just wants to overdo things, so we came back in distance today hoping there would be a good tempo to help him.
"He's still learning, so onwards and upwards."
