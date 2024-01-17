Health students get chance to try life in Inglewood and, hopefully, stay

Fifty allied health students a year are set to circulate through a new complex at Inglewood, giving them the option to try a stint in the country and, hopefully, stay.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Inglewood and District Health Service is set to become a destination for students on placement, after a $2.4 million redevelopment was completed this week.
The works included building a new allied health building and converting an old ward into student accommodation.
Chief executive of IDHS Dallas Coghill said the accommodation was designed for up to three students at a time on two to three week placements, with about 50 students over a 12 month period.
"It's really exciting that we can provide that option for students to come and work in a rural environment and actually get to know what a career path looks like in a rural environment as well," he said.
Mr Coghill said students were mainly coming from Melbourne, however some might come from Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong.
The redevelopment was funded by the state government and Member for Ripon Martha Haylett said by improving the facility's infrastructure, more students could be attracted to the regions to study and work.
"We know especially in our healthcare system that we need to attract more students and more people, but then to retain them," she said.
"That is key for our rural and regional hospitals and things like improving the facilities is going to attract more people and they'll come to these communities, they'll fall in love with them and hopefully they'll stay."
The new allied health precinct included a gymnasium and rooms for treatments such as podiatry and occupational therapy.
It would allow for more people could get services closer to home, Mr Coghill said.
"We've got a lot of old infrastructure here at Inglewood, so building a new gym and new allied health treatment rooms has been really a priority," Mr Coghill
"It's about providing great outcomes for our community, but also ensuring sustainability of our organisation as well."
Mr Coghill said the organisation had applied for grants to upgrade the eight-bed acute ward and kitchen
"It's an old facility, it needs a fair bit of work, so we are looking at opportunities to improve it," he said.
Ms Haylett said she would work with hospitals and health services in the region to "to make sure that they get what they need".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.