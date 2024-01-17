Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Health

Health students get chance to try life in Inglewood and, hopefully, stay

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 17 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IDHS chief executive Dallas Coghill and Member for Ripon Martha Haylett at the new rehabilitation gym. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
IDHS chief executive Dallas Coghill and Member for Ripon Martha Haylett at the new rehabilitation gym. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Fifty allied health students a year are set to circulate through a new complex at Inglewood, giving them the option to try a stint in the country and, hopefully, stay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.