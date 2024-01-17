Humphrys, Clohesy tons not enough to get sides over line in T20

AN unbeaten century to marquee player Kyle Humphrys wasn't enough for Axe Creek to close out its Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 season with a win on Tuesday night.
Despite the batting heroics of opener Humphrys, the Cowboys were beaten by five wickets by Mandurang at Pearce Reserve.
Left-hander Humphrys blasted an unbeaten 102 off just 67 balls in Axe Creek's total of 5-144 batting first.
Humphrys plundered nine fours and six sixes in his innings.
Highlighting the dominance of Humphrys' knock, at one stage the Cowboys were 3-61 in the 10th over.
Of those 61 runs, the three batsmen out - Joel Bish (0), Chris Cox (3) and Connor Bulger (1) - combined to score just four of them before Humphrys later brought up his ton off the first ball of the final over.
In reply the Rangas chased their target down with 19 balls to spare, answering with 5-144 to win by five wickets and secure a berth in the semi-finals.
The hard-hitting James Pietromonaco plundered four sixes in his top score for the Rangas of 43 n.o. off 23 balls.
Pietromonaco and Dylan Achison (13 n.o.) closed out the successful run-chase with an unbroken 40-run partnership.
Humphrys followed up his century by taking 2-25 with his off-spin opening the bowling.
Sedgwick progressed through to the semi-finals with a win over California Gully with six balls to spare.
In a game where the winner would keep their T20 season alive and it would be curtains for the loser, Sedgwick prevailed by five wickets at California Gully.
Just like Axe Creek, California Gully also had a marquee player belt a century with opener Daniel Clohesy producing a brilliant display of power hitting.
Opener Clohesy blasted 108 off just 50 balls in the Cobras' 5-184 batting first at California Gully Oval.
Clohesy scored 92 of his 108 runs through a combination of sixes (10) and fours (eight) during an entertaining innings that lasted into the 16th over before he was caught by Jordan Ilsley off Nathan Austin (2-3).
In reply the Rams had a spread of contributions as they reached their target at the end of the 19th over, answering with 5-188.
Marquee player Ryan Grundy (45), skipper Lucas Baldwin (41 n.o.), Alec Robson (39 n.o.) and Bailey Ilsley (35) were the chief run-scorers in the successful chase for the Rams.
Luke Hickman (3-23) was the best with the ball for the Cobras
Spring Gully decimated the Bendigo Strikers' top order in its 94-run win to complete its pool games unbeaten.
Defending its 3-194 at Albert Roy Reserve, Spring Gully had the Strikers reeling at 5-6 in reply.
At that stage the Strikers would have been at long odds to bat out their 20 overs given they were already five wickets down after just 6.1 overs.
But to the credit of the Strikers' lower order, they were able to slow down the flurry of wickets and did bat out their quota of 20 overs, reaching 8-100.
Of the five early wickets to fall, the Crows' Nick Skeen (2-1) took two, while marquee player Sam Johnston (1-1) and young spinner Tyce Griffin (1-17) took one each and there was one run out.
The top four batsmen in the Strikers line-up - Suraj Baby Chandy, Jalal Thumpalasseril John, marquee player Riley Tresize and Renjith Keerampara Narayanan - all made ducks.
The Strikers were later 7-42 in the 14th over before the pair of Shebin Lukose (34) and Glarin Christudhas (23 n.o.) added 58 for the eighth wicket.
Earlier after winning the toss and batting, Johnston and skipper Lachlan Brook both made half-centuries for Spring Gully.
Opener Johnston cracked his second half-century of the tournament with 75 n.o. off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes, while Brook smacked 57.
Brook faced 34 balls and struck four fours and five sixes with he and Johnson adding 95 for the second wicket.
The 94-run win secured Spring Gully top spot in Pool B, while for the second season in a row since entering the competition the Strikers finished winless.
Defending premier United completed a clean sweep of its pool games with a four-wicket victory over Marong.
United's Pat Hartney produced the best bowling performance of the night with 4-16 off four overs as the Panthers were bowled out for 102 after being sent in at Marong.
Hartney took four of the first five wickets to fall as the Tigers' decision to bowl first reaped rewards.
The Panthers were bowled out in the 17th over, with only James Falvey (23) making more than 20.
In reply the Tigers needed 16.5 overs to answer with 6-103.
Marquee player Liam Smith guided the Tigers home with an unbeaten 28.
POOL A
1. United
Record: 3-0
2. Mandurang
Record: 2-1
3. Marong
Record: 1-2
4. Axe Creek
Record: 0-3
POOL B
1. Spring Gully
Record: 3-0
2. Sedgwick
Record: 2-1
3. California Gully
Record: 1-2
4. Bendigo Strikers
Record: 0-3
Next Tuesday
United v Sedgwick
Spring Gully v Mandurang
