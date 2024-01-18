The ideal commuter home near the CBD

There's no escaping the importance of location with any property, and it's definitely a positive feature of this one.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Agent Danny Clarke points out that this is the perfect commuter home, being such a short walk to the train station.
This also puts it near Bendigo's CBD and all that it has to offer with shops, cafes, restaurants, schools, day care centres, sports grounds, reserves, a huge array of local services and much more.
The address also has other benefits, being in a fairly quiet location with minimal traffic.
It also has rear access to Queen Street, which is where you will find the driveway in order to enter the double garage via its remote door.
The home itself is a Victorian era construction with a 21st century renovation inside.
The King Street frontage has a white picket fence, and a matching front verandah over a lovely front deck.
The layout starts with a central entryway and hall, with the front two rooms both being bedrooms. The one on the left has a large built-in robe with three sliding doors, while the bedroom to the right has two built-in robes; one either side of the former fireplace.
Further along the hall the third bedroom is to the left, while a separate formal lounge room is to the right.
We should also mention at this point that all three bedrooms have a ceiling fan each, and the home also has split system reverse-cycle air-conditioning in the lounge and in the open plan kitchen-dining area.
Continue to the end of the hall and you'll be in the dining space, with the modernised kitchen to the right. Brought up to current-day styling and standards, it has stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a 900mm cooktop and a good amount of bench space.
This area also has lovely polished floorboards, and double doors with large glass panes which open out to an outdoor entertaining area at the back of the home.
The bathroom and laundry have been updated as well. The bathroom is accessed via the laundry, and it has a full-size bath, a stand-up shower and a vanity. Meanwhile the toilet is separate, has its own basin, and is also accessed via the laundry.
The yards are low-maintenance for added convenience, with established shrubs and trees, all neatly fenced for kids and pets to play in.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.