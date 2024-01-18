A place to work and play

Sitting in quiet rural surroundings on over 80 acres, this homestead boasts a modern transformation.
It is also a well-engineered home with a truss roof. This means the internal walls are not load bearing, making it easier to reconfigure the layout if, or when, you need to.
The home is also, in effect, double insulated which helps make it very comfortable. It has neutral décor and the layout as it sits now has an open-plan dining area, a spacious living room, a rumpus and a home office.
There are three bedrooms, two of which include built-in robes. The main has an ensuite, a walk-in robe and a parent's retreat.
The kitchen has a stunning view of Mount Moliagul to the west providing an amazing foreground to the sunsets, as do numerous other spots around the home and property.
In terms of outbuildings there is a workshop and a separate shed, plus there is 75,000 litres of water storage capacity.
The property has some lovely established shade trees and there are five dams. The largest dam is actually big enough for swimming and paddling about in canoes.
The current owners graze cattle and sheep. Other possibilities include animal husbandry, hay production, or bee keeping.
