A place to work and play

By Feature Property
January 18 2024 - 2:00pm
A place to work and play
A place to work and play

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 249 Keoghs Lane, Llanelly
  • $695,000 - $720,000
  • LAND: 33.52 hectares (82.83 acres)
  • AGENCY: Elders Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Patrick Skahill 0401 722 581
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Sitting in quiet rural surroundings on over 80 acres, this homestead boasts a modern transformation.

