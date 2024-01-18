Bendigo Advertiser
A home with character

By Feature Property
January 18 2024 - 4:00pm
3 BED | 1 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 85 Marong Road, Golden Square
  • $780,000 - $850,000
  • AGENCY: Team Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Linda Currie 0438 381 900
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am Jan 20

A meticulously maintained quality build, this brick home is set on a generous block of approximately 1,044 square metres.

