A home with character

A meticulously maintained quality build, this brick home is set on a generous block of approximately 1,044 square metres.
Behind a traditional front porch and accessed via a tiled entry way, the front-most room is the lounge to the right with its large windows, built-in cabinetry and plush carpet.
Next to this and further to the right is a separate dining room which also has large windows and plenty of space for formal dining.
The kitchen and meals area has clever over-bench cabinetry which was a lovely feature of its era.
The home has three good sized bedrooms, each with a built-in robe or two, along with a central bathroom. Rather conveniently, it has been arranged to have the bath and vanity in one room, the shower separate to this, and the toilet separate again.
At the rear of the home is the large sunroom which takes in the view of the lovely established gardens and entertaining area.
This undercover entertaining area is actually nestled into the garden, complete with brick paving and a bricked barbecue area.
Also on the property there is a veggie patch, a water tank, a single garage with storage space, a carport for two cars, and a large shed capable of housing three more cars and still providing extra space for a workshop. And helpfully, this big back shed is accessed via its own second driveway down the side.
