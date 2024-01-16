Have you seen Taylah? Bendigo person missing since Saturday

Police are searching for missing person Taylah.
According to police, Taylah was last seen leaving an address in Sailors Gully on Saturday, January 13.
Taylah is described as 160cm tall, with straight brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and light blue jeans.
Anyone who sights Taylah or has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1308.
