Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Danica Munro bounces back for ultra-special win with Gunnafly

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 17 2024 - 11:47am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice jockey Danica Munro flies to victory on the Liam Howley-trained Gunnafly at Cranbourne on Tuesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Apprentice jockey Danica Munro flies to victory on the Liam Howley-trained Gunnafly at Cranbourne on Tuesday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

IN RACING, they say you never forget your first winner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.