Danica Munro bounces back for ultra-special win with Gunnafly

IN RACING, they say you never forget your first winner.
But for apprentice jockey Danica Munro, her second was every bit as special as the first and is destined to prove equally unforgettable.
The 23-year-old, who is apprenticed to Macedon Lodge and Kyneton trainer Liam Howley put a testing few months with 'health and illness' issues behind her by partnering Gunnafly to victory for her boss at Cranbourne on Tuesday.
What made the win special was that Munro - one of Howley's first employees on his return to the training ranks in 2021 - has taken care of the son of Toronado since the day of his stable arrival.
"When I first started with Liam three years back, he was the first two-year-old to come into the stable and he was the first new horse for me," she said.
"I've been with him every step of the way; he's a little terror, but he's so full of personality.
"I'm so proud of him today (Tuesday). It's been a lot of work, but it's paying off."
Tuesday's win was only the second time Munro had ridden the now four-year-old gelding under race conditions.
More than half of his 10 career starts preceded the four-kilogram-claiming apprentice's first race ride in late May last year.
In what is shaping as a handy early affiliation between horse and jockey, Munro's first ride aboard Gunnafly produced a third at Hanging Rock on New Year's Day.
That form ultimately proved strong, with the winner of that race, Missed Victory, trained by Kyneton's Neil Dyer, making back-to-back wins at Wodonga on Sunday.
Gunnafly's maiden win had Munro beaming with pride post-race.
"That was enormous, especially with a horse like this. He's been a part of our stable since pretty much day one, so to get the result with him here today - one of the original team - the team has put so much effort into him," she said.
"He's been a real late bloomer, but he's stronger than ever at the minute.
"I was just so glad to see him show everyone up today."
Just as his jockey has been forced to deal with some adversity in recent months, so was Gunnafly made to do it tough on Tuesday.
The four-year-old lost some early ground following a bumping duel with Brave Glow on leaving the gates and later veered wide on the home turn before finishing the race off gallantly for a 1.25-length win over the favourite Iceberry, with the 100-1 chance The Perazzi Weapon in third.
"It wasn't the cleanest start; the start didn't really go to plan. We had to improvise," Munro said.
"Luckily he's turned into a right, tough little fellow, so he was happy to do as I say and really get up there and stay with them.
"Maybe I had too much horse about that 700 mark, so I had to peel him out early and get him rolling, but obviously it paid off."
Munro, whose first race win came aboard the Howley-trained Bainbridge in the 2023 Elmore Cup at Bendigo last June, hopes Tuesday's win can deliver both Gunnafly and her own career a timely boost.
"I had a couple of setbacks with health and illness, but I'm glad to say I'm back now, healthy and fit," she said.
"Obviously to be back to where I was, I'm really glad to just pick up where I left off.
"It's been a great six months, I've had so much support. I wouldn't be anywhere without my team."
Stable spokesperson Lochie Wise praised a 'fantastic' all-round job by Munro with Gunnafly.
"It's a big thrill; she's done a fantastic job with this fellow. She was very patient," he said.
"It wasn't the best start, but she didn't panic. It just goes to prove when you don't panic, the results can turn out.
"The gelding certainly turned up in the best order he (ever) has.
"Obviously the winner of that Hanging Rock race went on to win again and that boosted the confidence today.
"He's got his quirks, but Dani works with him every day at the track and she has done a fantastic job to get him over the line."
