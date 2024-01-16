Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Maiden Gully takes on visiting Kiwi school in cricket challenge

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 16 2024 - 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Marist's Liam Budge tries to play a pull shot against New Zealand's Rolleston College. Pictures by Darren Howe
Maiden Gully Marist's Liam Budge tries to play a pull shot against New Zealand's Rolleston College. Pictures by Darren Howe

Maiden Gully Marist under-16 cricketers enjoyed the experience of taking on international rivals in a challenge match on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.