Maiden Gully takes on visiting Kiwi school in cricket challenge

Maiden Gully Marist under-16 cricketers enjoyed the experience of taking on international rivals in a challenge match on Tuesday.
Rolleston College, one of the biggest secondary schools on New Zealand's south island, sent its cricket squad to Australia for a summer tour and Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club jumped at the opportunity to host a match at Marist College.
The experience far outweighed the importance of the result for the Maiden Gully players.
"Plenty of batters were retired to give everyone a hit - that was the spirit the game was intended,'' Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club's Robert Brown said.
"It was a great experience for everyone involved and the game was played in great spirit.
"We had a fair few spectators come out and give the boys some support.
"I don't know too many 14-year-olds who can say they've played against cricketers from another country, so it was a wonderful day for the boys."
Maiden Gully Marist posted 150 in the 40-over-per-side one-day match, with Liam Budge and Drew Warren top-scoring with 25 retired and 20 retired respectively.
Rolleston College responded with a score of all out 185.
Lachlan Douglas (3-14), Ethan Thornbury (3-19) and Jordan Rainbow (2-22) bowled well for the home side.
