Double header as Groovin the Moo and Red Hot Summer hit city on same day

Two landmark Bendigo events will share a bumper weekend after Red Hot Summer and Groovin the Moo music festivals were booked on the same day this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Thousands of people are set to flood into the city for the gigs on Saturday, April 27, with the Bendigo's motel association head saying the hum of activity would be good for the city.
"We love activity ... and we have got busy times in Bendigo at Easter and with basketball and so on," Mark McLoughlan, Bendigo Motels Association president, said.
"I would rather have activity around Bendigo for the bigger picture rather than having, you know, times like Covid."
Taxis and Uber's were put under pressure during big events getting festival goers to and from venues and this remained a concern.
Red Hot Summer, to be held at the Bendigo Racecourse, was pushed back from its original February 10 date after Jimmy Barnes had open heart surgery in late 2023.
Event clashes were not a new phenomenon for the city's accommodation sector, which has 1000 rooms across 28 motels, Mr McLoughlan said.
"There is often clashes and I wouldn't want to pinpoint one particular clash of events ... but it is pretty hard for organisers to get it right every time."
Groovin the Moo, held at the Bendigo Showgrounds, reportedly attracted around 16,000 people to the 2022 festival, with a higher turnout expected this year post-COVID. The Red Hot Summer gig in the past has brought in more than 8000 punters.
The events bring Melbourne tourists to the region, with V/Line putting on extra services to Bendigo for past festivals and private transport in high demand.
"Getting people out there is hard ... the taxis can get overwhelmed," Mr McLoughlan said.
"[In the past] I have got one of the buses and I had to take them out myself."
Mr McLoughlan, who also owns the Central Deborah Motel on High Street said he had not seen a pick up in bookings yet.
"It's three months out ... and if [the clash] is really as hot as what might be said by some people, it's not reflecting in our bookings so far.
"There is plenty available at the moment."
Jimmy Barnes, The Living End and Birds of Tokyo are among the line up for Red Hot Summer, while organisers for Groovin the Moo said the line-up for 2024 would drop "very soon".
Groovin the Moo, famous for being held in regional centres across the country, has been running since 2005. It took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Red Hot Summer has sold out each year since 2009, according to its website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.