Good signs for Vlaeminck in return to cricket, Nevins impresses

Tayla Vlaeminck made a successful return from injury on a history-making day for Bendigo cricket.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
For the first time two Bendigo cricket products played in the same Victorian Women's National Cricket League team as Vlaeminck and Jas Nevins helped the Vics to a nine-wicket win over the ACT Meteors at the Junction Oval.
At one stage former Strathdale-Maristians pace bowler Vlaeminck and ex-Kangaroo Flat all-rounder Nevins were sharing the bowling duties.
All eyes were on Vlaeminck as she made her return from a shoulder injury in her first game for Victoria since December, 2021.
Vlaeminck took the new ball and bowled with her customary speed and aggression.
She bowled four overs in her first spell for figures of 0-12.
Just four runs of the 12 came off the bat - an inside edge to the deep backward square-leg boundary. The other eight runs came from wides.
Understandably, Vlaeminck struggled at times with her control, but she also produced several beautiful outswingers at good pace that just missed the outside edge of the bat.
Vlaeminck finished the day with 0-21 off six overs.
Nevins did her job with the ball and took two nice outfield catches.
The medium-pacer took 0-12 off four overs and had a couple of chances off her bowling go to ground in ACT's score of 195 all out.
In reply, Victoria finished 1-196 in just 27.5 overs. Nevins and Vlaeminck were not required to bat.
Former Australian captain Meg Lanning made an unbeaten 80 off 60 balls in her first game back from a break, while wicket-keeper Nicole Faltum finished 60 not out.
It was Victoria's third win in a row in the WNCL.
Victoria and the ACT clash again at the Junction Oval on Tuesday.
Victoria will regain Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham from Australian duties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.