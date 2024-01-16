Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Court hears of 'frenzied if brief' alleged knife attack on woman

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Son accused of knife attack after will dispute in central Victoria. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Son accused of knife attack after will dispute in central Victoria. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A 21-year-old man accused of an attack on his mother has been denied bail after a Bendigo court heard he was considered a safety risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.