Court hears of 'frenzied if brief' alleged knife attack on woman

A 21-year-old man accused of an attack on his mother has been denied bail after a Bendigo court heard he was considered a safety risk.
Police said the victim was "terrified" of her son and had said she "wouldn't feel safe anywhere in Victoria" if he was released.
The court was told it was "good luck rather than good planning" that the woman's injuries were not more severe in the "frenzied if brief attack with a knife" at the woman's home.
The alleged attack took place in 2023 at the central Victorian home - whose ownership the young man disputes after his father's death.
The court heard the alleged aggravated burglary involved an unprovoked attack on the woman in her home with an "offensive weapon" which "caught the victim unawares".
The young man denies the charges and, the court also heard, he believed other people attacked her.
He also does not believe the woman is his biological mother and said he believed that he should have access to the home following his father's death.
The court was told he was "adamant it is his property".
The woman's lawyer said she believed the young man would "seek retribution" or get someone else to do it.
Despite the fact she had an intervention order protecting her from him, the court heard the accused also wanted to apply for an order to protect him from her.
The woman's lawyer said the intervention order may not prevent a "clear risk", as the man wanted to return to the property. The accused also believed his mother had "organised people" to hurt him.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh heard while the victim did not have "ongoing or serious" injuries, she was terrified of her son being released on bail.
The accused technically has no prior convictions but has appeared in the magistrates' court for thefts that were described as relatively minor and to which he pleaded guilty.
The young man is currently in custody in Fulham and the court heard he is dealing with "some grief and trauma" around the loss of his father.
Forensic work is being done to test items including shoes and knives to better answer identity questions in the alleged crime.
While Mr Huynh conceded delay could be a factor in this case, he also acknowledged that potential mental health issues and the lack of community supports presented to the court were an issue for the accused.
He said given the "nature and seriousness" of the alleged offending, the charge - if proven - would attract prison time.
The accused was denied bail and will return to court in April.
For help, contact:
