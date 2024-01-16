Agnoletto green light as excitement builds for Bendigo Madison

Bendigo young gun Blake Agnoletto is a confirmed starter for the Bendigo International Madison.
The reigning Australian Madison champion will be on his home track for the much-anticipated return of Bendigo's most famous bike race on the long weekend in March.
The Madison carnival was cancelled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers were forced to pull the pin on last year's event because of works at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
This year the carnival will go ahead and it will be the 50th staging of the Bendigo International Madison.
"We're really excited about how the carnival is shaping up,'' Bendigo International Madison director Rik McCaig said.
"We've had some challenges, but we're really happy we have the carnival going again and the fields are coming together really well."
Agnoletto teamed with Kell O'Brien to win the national madison title in December.
In the Bendigo Madison, Agnoletto will ride with another rising star of Australian cycling in Oliver Bleddyn.
The South Australian will celebrate his 22nd birthday later this month.
"Blake and Oliver are terrific bike riders and they can win the race,'' McCaig said.
"I think Blake is one of the best track riders I've seen, so it will be great to see him racing."
The Golden Mile Wheelrace is traditionally one of the highlights of the carnival and has been won by some of the greats of Australian cycling.
This year it has a new name and a new timeslot.
The Agnico Eagle Fosterville Mine Golden Mile will highlight Saturday night's racing.
"We've changed the program a little bit,'' McCaig said.
"On the Sunday there'll be no other bike races aside from the Madison and some invitation keirins.
"There'll be no lower grade scratch races on the Sunday. They'll be on the Saturday night where the big feature will be the Golden Mile."
The athletics side of the carnival remains similar to the traditional format.
The finals of the Black Opal 400m and Bendigo Thousand Gift will headline the Victorian Athletics League events on Sunday evening.
Highly-talented young Bendigo middle-distance runners Jayden Padgham and Harrison Boyd will be runners to watch in the mile event.
"They're young kids who are running under four minutes for 1500m, which is exciting,'' McCaig said.
"We had an encouraging meeting with the VAL last week and they're really happy to have the carnival back up and running."
McCaig confirmed that for the first time all tickets for the event will be pre-sold online.
Spectators are encouraged to keep an eye on the Madison carnival's website and social media network for details.
