Can you give Stella a home after four months in a Bendigo shelter?

Stella, a one-year-old German Shepperd cross, has has spent close to four months at Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC).
Longer stays are for pets are becoming more common at the Bendigo shelter as the number of animals being surrendered spirals.
"She's good with other dogs, we believe she is good with cats, she appears to be house trained, she's a great all round dog," BARC Operations Manager Fra Atyeo said of Stella.
But Ms Atyeo said potential adoptees had walked past Stella for months as the one year old "competed with a lot of puppies".
She was also a victim of adoption numbers dropping, but a rise in people giving up pets, crunched by changing times and economics.
"It's trying to find it that balance between the animals coming in and the animals going out, you want that consistency," Ms Atyeo said.
"And we don't have that at the moment."
During COVID-19 lockdowns there was an influx of breeders catering to a rise in demand for pets, which in turn pushed down prices which encouraged more people to take up ownership.
But this now was leading to a spike in surrenders.
"What we are seeing now is with the majority of our pets [surrendered] are aged under 18 months," she said.
"So people aren't having these pets for long before surrendering them - and then deciding that this is too hard or this is too much work.
"Or potentially there's a cost of living pressure as well."
The number of animals BARC processed in 2022 and 2023 jumped to around 3000 a year, a significant increase on the 2500 dealt with by the organisation when it opened in 2019.
City of Greater Bendigo local laws and animal services coordinator Samuel Johnston said the rise in numbers had strained the facility.
"You've got the staff out there that need to provide the appropriate care, vetting and food," Mr Johnston said.
"So anytime the numbers are going up, it puts pressure on the facility as well as staff."
Despite the high numbers of surrenders, animals were never euthanized when the facility reached capacity, Ms Atyeo said.
"An animal might be deemed unsuitable for re-homing because it has medical conditions that are deemed too elaborate for re-homing ... or if it's got behavior that poses a risk to the community," she said.
"Because it poses a risk ... it would would not pass and be deemed suitable for re-homing.
"But capacity is not a reason and has never been a reason for euthanasia."
Cat adoptions at the centre had also been modified to cope with international cat vaccine shortages.
"We adopt out our cats unvaccinated, but say bring [the cat] back for a free vaccine when we get them in stock," Ms Atyeo said.
Disease spreading amongst cat populations at BARC during the shortage was still a concern, and meant limits on cats being housed due to quarantine rules.
"We do still accept surrenders, are still putting cats and kittens up for adoption, but we we've chosen not to stock at the density that we once did," Ms Atyeo said.
"We can't adopt out a cat that is then sick with infectious diseases. Especially when you are looking at kittens."
Mr Johnston likened the immunity play to "children in the playground".
"With no vaccine there is no natural immunity amongst the whole population," he said.
"And if you put them in an environment like here that gives opportunity for disease to be transmitted."
While staff made genuine connections with animals during long stays Ms Atyeo said they were always happy to see them go.
"The longer they are here, the happier we are," she said.
"[But] we are just so happy to see them have a home."
Stella was available for a halved adoption fee of $190 at the time of writing.
