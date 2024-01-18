Bendigo sax man quits day job as TikTok video goes viral

A Bendigo sax man is performing at more weddings than ever after going viral on TikTok.
A video featuring Deus Sax - AKA saxophonist Harry Godfrey - has whipped around the social media site, garnering 8 million views.
It features a "champagne bottle smash" with the bride and groom dancing before Godfrey joins them for a saxophone-led rendition of ABBA's Gimme Gimme Gimme.
The TikTok has taken on a life of its own, even being shared with United States publications Pubity and Barstool Sports.
"I had talked with the bride and groom and tried to work out how we could do this and how to make it fun," Godfrey said.
"It was never about how to make it viral, it was about how to make it fun and work well for them."
The 26-year-old has been performing as Deus Sax for two years and has played pub gigs across Victoria and music festivals such as Groovin' The Moo.
But it was the weddings which resulted in so much success, allowing Godfrey to quit his 9 to 5 as a civil engineer.
It all started when he was a guest at a wedding and a friend told him he should "play something".
"I was just mucking around with it, improvising, and it just changed the whole atmosphere," Godfrey said.
"So I suppose it was from there that I was kind of like 'all right, there's definitely something in this'.
"Not only were [weddings] fun, they're also the highest paid thing that you could do on a day, [which is] pretty awesome."
Godfrey started learning saxophone when he was in high school. He taught himself to DJ during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I realised that me going out of my comfort zone and playing on the dance floor," he said.
"Initially I thought that was kind of cringe, but at the end of the day it's something that allows people to forget about how they're dancing and they get to focus on something else."
Going viral on TikTok and Instagram had extended his audience far and wide, with people in Europe and the United States contacting him for weddings, Godfrey said.
"They wouldn't have found me if we didn't have social media," he said. "As a business [going viral] is very important.
"As an artist, I think ideally you shouldn't care about that as much; if it happens, it happens. And it's all luck."
Godfrey said he had several weddings booked in central Victoria during summer, and his time was getting more and more difficult to manage.
But the thought of travelling the world doing what he loved was "pretty insane".
"All the time I get reminded about how insane my life is and what I get to do," he said.
