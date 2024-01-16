Fancy living in an igloo? These ones are selling in Bendigo

A truly one-of-a-kind property has just hit the market in Kangaroo Flat and it comes complete with distinctive twin dome "igloos".
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The home stands out on High Street thanks to its remarkable circular shape and has been valued at between $430,000 to $450,000.
The curves continue inside the three bedroom house, which nestles a kitchen and bathroom within ample living space, a fireplace and bathroom.
Outside is a garden and pool to cool off during warm summer nights.
The igloo house is close to shopping facilities, gyms, eateries, schools, public transport, medical facilities and the Calder Highway. Lansell Square is a short walk away.
Agents believe there will be a great amount of interest in the 655 square-metre property given its unique design.
The house is on offer under Tweed Sutherland First National Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.