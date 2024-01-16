Bendigo's spirits high ahead of crunch game with Southside

A happy team playing its best basketball of the season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
That's the feeling inside the Bendigo Spirit camp ahead of Wednesday afternoon's crucial Women's National Basketball League road game against the Southside Flyers.
The Spirit (6-8) go into the game with the third-placed Flyers (8-6) on the back of two confidence-boosting home wins over the Adelaide Lightning and University of Canberra Capitals.
Sunday's 88-66 win over a Capitals' team that had won three of its previous four matches was particularly impressive.
"We've been building really good momentum and I think the group is really settled,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said post the Capitals' victory.
"I know not every game is the same... but I think our group is very settled within our offence, very settled with where they're finding shots, very settled and confident within team-mates' playmaking abilities.
"We had 23 assists for the game and five turnovers, so it shows how efficient the team is getting with moving the ball."
Kelsey Griffin was the star of the game with 25 points and seven boards.
The humble Spirit skipper said her performance was testament to the way the team plays its best basketball.
"This game really came down to different people taking over at different times,'' Griffin said.
"That's what we want to be as an offensive team. If you rely on one player you become really easy to scout.
"What we've been trying to build on this year is being able to get multiple people into double figures and we were able to do that.
"That's fun basketball when you share the ball and create for each other. I'm really proud of the group."
The blowout wins against the Lightning and the Caps allowed Kereama to give some of the Spirit's younger players some valuable game time.
Griffin said the importance of the Spirit's bench players shouldn't be underestimated.
"Our younger rookie players deserve a lot of credit,'' she said.
"They come to work everyday, they do their job without expectation or complaining about playing time or anything like that.
"They have a desire to get better and make the team better. They do a really good job of helping us prepare for games as well.
"You don't always get to have a group of people like that, so it's really exciting to see them get out there and reap some of the benefits of all of their hard work.
"We've got such a great group of people, it makes it really fun to come to work everyday."
Wednesday's game against the Flyers tips-off at 3pm at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.