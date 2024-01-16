Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo's spirits high ahead of crunch game with Southside

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated January 16 2024 - 5:57pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A happy team playing its best basketball of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.