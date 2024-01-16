Greenlight: major housing build approved for city centre's edge

Builders could begin building 73 homes around a city centre church early after a housing agency won planning permission.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Housing agency Uniting wants to build five storeys of housing units in what could be one of the biggest changes to the Myers Street skyline in a generation.
State planners have approved the proposal for buildings next to St Andrew's Uniting Church.
The project also has the backing of the Victorian government, with Homes Victoria planning to pay for more than half the anticipated $44 million price tag through money set aside for the Big Housing Build.
The homes would help people caught up in the housing crisis, Uniting general manager of housing and property Kristie Looney said.
"The endgame is that this is going to fill a significant need in the community. I don't need to tell you but the housing crisis is really impacting local people," she said.
St Andrew's is backing the project, congregation secretary Dean Shirley said.
"We've been providing care and support to the Bendigo community from the site of the church since the 1850s and this project will ensure this tradition will continue," Dr Shirley said.
"Our dream with this project is an inclusive space where residents live in respectful surroundings which safeguard their safety and wellbeing," he said.
Uniting made more than 90 changes to its plans during public consultations about the project, Ms Looney said.
"There were a few major changes but nothing that really changed the outcomes for people who would be living in there, in terms of how many houses we were going to provide," she said.
"It was really about opening up the building, moving it back from a neighbouring property and creating more car parking space. Those were the three big changes."
Uniting has sent out letters to people who made a submission to the public consultation process and planned to meet with some to give updates on January, 17.
This story was updated at 11.17am with more information about Uniting's consultation efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.