Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Celnado impressive in breaking maiden at Wodonga

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 16 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Anne Yates-trained Celnado, ridden by Connor Murtagh, breaks his maiden in style at Wodonga on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
The Anne Yates-trained Celnado, ridden by Connor Murtagh, breaks his maiden in style at Wodonga on Sunday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Anne Yates is the first to concede Celnado's maiden win at Wodonga last Sunday had taken a little longer than expected to arrive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.