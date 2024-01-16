Celnado impressive in breaking maiden at Wodonga

BENDIGO trainer Anne Yates is the first to concede Celnado's maiden win at Wodonga last Sunday had taken a little longer than expected to arrive.
But she is nevertheless confident a convincing three-length victory over the mile is a sign the penny is starting to drop with the late maturing four-year-old gelding.
Confidently ridden by British jockey Connor Murtagh, Celnado justified his short $1.95 starting price by putting his 12 rivals to the sword.
It followed a pair of sound efforts at Benalla and Echuca last month to kickstart his third preparation.
Yates declared the win as a reward for her and in particular Celnado's owners' patience.
"We picked him up at the Sydney ready to run sales as a two-year-old; he was passed in at the time, but we felt he looked a good buy given his breed," she said.
"We have a few good local owners in him.
"He's taken his time; he's been a little bit immature, but he looks like he has turned the corner.
"He's very consistent and he tries very hard. A few times barriers haven't quite gone his way, but we got the good barrier (three) on Sunday and all the boxes were ticked and he ran appropriately.
"We really did think it was his race. As we know, young horses do take time, so the owners have learned to be patient, so it's good to have been able to reward them.
"We'll step him up in distance from here, probably to 2000m and hopefully he can continue his winning ways."
Going forward, Yates sees Celnado, who is likely to be given at least three weeks between runs after withstanding the humid conditions at Wodonga, as being most effective over anywhere from 1600m to 2000m.
"The breed (Toronado/Celsius) probably won't get much more than 2000m and he's still probably a little bit immature, so we wouldn't contemplate much past that distance," she said.
"From here I'd just like to get a few more runs under the belt and see where he takes us.
"Being by Toronado, they're normally milers. But mind you, a few of them now are starting to get the 2000m, and he looks like being one of them.
"At least that opens up a few more doors."
A satisfying win with Celnado broke a more than two year win drought for the hobby trainer.
Yates last savoured success with Nuclear Energy in July 2021, albeit she has had only 20 starters in the time between victories.
After ticking off a maiden win with Celnado, Yates is now aiming to get her first with the only other horse currently in her stable, Sonic The Hedgehog.
The five-year-old gelding does boast a win for one of his former trainers Mark Newnham, but is yet to build on that tally in seven starts under Yates, despite some sound, yet luckless performances, including a third last month over 2400m on his home track.
"we need a good barrier for him, he's just getting no luck whatsoever with barriers," she said.
"Last start, we got locked in at Werribee and he just couldn't get a crack at it.
"The jockey didn't hit him in the straight, he just had to take his medicine.
"Even at Bendigo (last month) he ran that nice third, but again he got held up a bit on that last turn. It would have been nice to have gotten him rolling a bit earlier.
"Hopefully his luck turns; he is going better than his form suggests."
Sonic The Hedgehog, who has been placed in two of his last four runs, is nominated for a 2200m benchmark 0-58 at Camperdown this Saturday.
