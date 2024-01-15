Stronger, smarter Vlaeminck excited about return to cricket

A refreshed and patient Tayla Vlaeminck is excited to make her return to state cricket.
Vlaeminck returns to action on Tuesday when Victoria hosts the ACT in the Women's National Cricket League at the Junction Oval.
The Bendigo-raised fast bowler will play her first game since recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in England in August.
The dislocation of her left shoulder came on the back of two serious foot injuries.
It's been a frustrating three years for the Strathdale-Maristians product, but the prospect of playing for her state again brought an instant smile to her face when she fronted the media on Tuesday.
"I'm just really excited,'' Vlaeminck said.
"The last two weeks being back with the squad post Christmas, feeling a part of the team and being able to train and do all the sessions has been really fun.
"I think tomorrow will be exciting. Hopefully, we can get through it and get a win."
Vlaeminck said her shoulder injury was not as frustrating as the stress fractures in her foot which sidelined her for the best part of two years.
"It probably hasn't felt as long as past breaks have felt, so that's been nice'' Vlaeminck said.
"It's been a little bit different as well because I've never rehabbed a shoulder before. That gave it a new, fresh tilt.
"I spent time in the gym early days and I was able to get back doing some bowling drills and working on that stuff that I'd worked on before I played those games in England.
"It was good to reinforce that again and I hadn't lost it, which was a bit of a relief. I was a bit worried about that."
Cricket Australia sent Vlaeminck north to its headquarters in Brisbane to complete some of her rehab work.
"Getting up there in a new environment really helped and I've probably learned how to manage myself okay now,'' she said.
"I know there's times where I want to be around the group and there's times where I need to get home and do some sessions home and refresh.
"The only positive out of being on the sidelines is that I'm getting okay at doing it now."
Vlaeminck said the support from Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria had helped her through the tough period.
"It's hard to put into words how thankful I am for the faith both CA and CV have put in me,'' Vlaeminck said.
"It's been a long time of not playing cricket, but that faith that they think I can come back and still impact the game and still want me around, it's a really nice feeling.
"At times when it's been challenging and the motivation hasn't always been there, the belief that they still think I'm good enough has been really nice. I can't thank them enough."
It's been a long process for Vlaeminck and if she's learned one thing from her time on the sidelines it's "patience".
"I'm someone who likes to attack everything and wants to do everything at 120 per cent,'' she said.
"I pretty quickly learned over the last couple of years that I can't do that.
"While it's been hard, it is something that I've got out of it. If I can continue with that approach throughout my career, hopefully, I can spend more time on the park from now on.
"My body feels great... I feel really good.
"Hopefully the time I've spent in the gym and fixing my action will set me up for a couple of years of uninterrupted cricket."
The Vics also host the ACT on Thursday.
The Victorian squad includes former Kangaroo Flat all-rounder Jas Nevins.
