'I'm thinking of locking you up for the weekend': magistrate

Two men who breached community corrections orders have been scolded by a Bendigo Magistrate who told one he wanted to keep him locked up for the weekend.
Zac Hillier, 19, had originally been placed on a community corrections order for charges including burglary and theft but did not turn up for meetings and sessions.
Mr Hillier had a "very limited history" but the court heard last year he graffitied offensive messages on sporting facilities in Strathfieldsaye including, "all you ***** who play women sport get treated like women's *****".
He was filmed drinking alcohol during that first break-in and then stole alcohol during two further break-ins, totalling around $1400 of "grog" and $600 in damage to the premises.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said the young man's actions had been "absolutely disgraceful" and told Mr Hillier to "look at me young man".
He originally received a CCO without conviction which Mr Kelly said was likely from a magistrate who thought, "let's give this young man a chance".
"Then he walks out of court and says, 'shove it'," Mr Kelly said.
"You're a disgrace, nineteen-years-old and you think you can just go and do that.
"I'm thinking of locking you up for the weekend - you better hope I'm in a good mood."
The court heard Mr Hillier, who was supported by his mother, had started an apprenticeship although Mr Kelly said it was "a matter of prioritising treatment" for alcohol concerns.
Fortunately for Mr Hillier, Mr Kelly varied the order to give him another chance and proposed judicial monitoring.
He also said he would defer any judgment on the breach of the order to monitor how the young man re-engaged.
"Corrections are very keen to get to know him," Mr Kelly said.
"If he stuffs up, he's stuck with me and I'll put him in.
"I hope I put the wind up you, young man.
"If you walk out of this court and do the same thing you'll be remanded, I promise you that."
Trenton Seipolt was also in court for a breach of a community corrections order although Mr Kelly said it had been a slightly different situation.
The court heard Mr Trenton was placed on a community corrections order for driving offences including drink driving and driving while disqualified.
He went to the relevant office the following day but was advised his allocated worker was on leave.
The court heard he conceded he should have followed up but he had also not received court correspondence due to a clerical error.
The self-employed plumber was fined $800 for the breach, with Mr Kelly telling him, "if you drink drive again you'll be in jail".
