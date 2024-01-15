South Bendigo soars in Bendigo midweek pennant bowls

South Bendigo took control of the race for the midweek pennant bowls minor premiership.
The Diggers' 23-shot thumping of Inglewood, combined with Kangaroo Flat's shock seven-shot loss to Bendigo, saw South Bendigo open up an 18-point lead at the top of the table.
Inglewood was seen as a genuine threat to South Bendigo, but the visitors were blown away in convincing fashion.
South Bendigo skippers Daryl Rowley, David White and Taylah Marron were in slick form as the Diggers won all three rinks in a 71-48 victory.
Bendigo closed to within 10 points of the top four thanks to its season-best performance against Kangaroo Flat.
Bendigo downed the Roos 57-50 on the back of fine performances from Gary Downie, who thumped Barry Hogan 24-8, and Tim Arnold, who edged out Eric White 20-17.
Eaglehawk consolidated fourth spot on the ladder with a 25-shot win over bottom side Woodbury.
The Hawks won all three rinks in strong fashion, including a commanding 27-11 victory by Leigh Robertson over Heather Cozens.
Bendigo East kept its faint finals hopes alive by scoring a nine-shot win over Golden Square.
Steve O'Bree's three-shot win over Julie Ross and Rob Clough's hard-fout six-shot win over Alan Eddy proved decisive.
After 10 rounds just 26 points separate second-placed Kangaroo Flat and fifth-placed Bendigo.
Next week's round 11 action will shape the top four, with top-two-teams South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat to do battle at South Bendigo and third-placed Inglewood to host fourth-placed Eaglehawk..
Midweek pennant round 10 results:
South Bendigo 71 d Inglewood 48. Daryl Rowley 21 d Laurie Witham 13, David White 25 d Ian Chamberlain 20, Taylah Marron 25 d Robert Day 15.
Bendigo East 60 d Golden Square 51. Peter Huggard 22 dr Neville Bowland 22, Steve O'Bree 17 d Julie Ross 14, Rob Clough 21 d Alan Eddy 15.
Woodbury 48 lt Eaglehawk 73. Alan Brodie 21 lt Stephen Piercy 27, Maurice McMahon 16 lt Kaye Rowe 19, Heather Cozens 11 lt Leigh Robertson 27.
Kangaroo Flat 50 lt Bendigo 57. Brad Marron 25 d Lee Harris 13, Barry Hogan 8 lt Gary Downie 24, Eric White 17 lt Tim Arnold 20.
Ladder: South Bendigo 122, Kangaroo Flat 104, Inglewood 88, Eaglehawk 88, Bendigo 78, Golden Square 62, Bendigo East 60, Woodbury 38.
White Hills 59 d Heathcote 57, Golden Square 55 lt Bendigo East 60, Castlemaine 64 d Harcourt 50, Strathfieldsaye 66 d Kangaroo Flat 46.
Ladder: White Hills 123, Castlemaine 98, Bendigo East 88, Strathfieldsaye 81, Harcourt 80, Kangaroo Flat 63, Golden Square 55, Heathcote 52.
Eaglehawk 50 d White Hills 49, Bendigo East 63 d Golden Square 52, Bendigo 52 lt Woodbury 62, Marong 71 d Castlemaine 54.
Ladder: Marong 122, Bendigo East 98, Bendigo 92, White Hills 79, Castlemaine 70, Woodbury 70, Eaglehawk 62, Golden Square 47.
Harcourt 35 lt South Bendigo 82, Golden Square 54 lt Strathfieldsaye 62, Dingee 55 d Kangaroo Flat 52, Calivil/Serpentine v North Bendigo N/A.
Ladder: South Bendigo 142, North Bendigo 109, Kangaroo Flat 96, Dingee 94, Harcourt 61, Strathfieldsaye 53, Golden Square 35, Calivil/Serpentine 34.
South Bendigo v White Hills N/A, Campbells Creek 61 d Bendigo East 20, Harcourt 34 d Golden Square 29, Bendigo 27 lt Inglewood 57.
Ladder: South Bendigo 102, Bendigo 101, Inglewood 85, Campbells Creek 60, Bendigo East 53, Harcourt 51, White Hills 50, Golden Square 44.
White Hills 5 lt South Bendigo 54, Eaglehawk 38 d Woodbury 31, Strathfieldsaye 37 lt Marong 47.
Ladder: Marong 95, Woodbury 82, Castlemaine 66, South Bendigo 62, White Hills 50, Strathfieldsaye 44, Eaglehawk 28.
