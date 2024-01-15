Bendigo Advertiser
Police

Central Vic woman dies after car crashes into tree

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 15 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 3:37pm
File photo
A 70-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Dunach, north of Clunes..

