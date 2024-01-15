Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Semi-final berths up for grabs in Emu Valley Twenty20 cricket

AB
By Adam Bourke
January 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Pietromonaco and his Mandurang team-mates need to score a big win against Axe Creek on Tuesday night. Picture by Adam Bourke
James Pietromonaco and his Mandurang team-mates need to score a big win against Axe Creek on Tuesday night. Picture by Adam Bourke

Semi-final berths will be decided in the final round of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.