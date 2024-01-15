Semi-final berths up for grabs in Emu Valley Twenty20 cricket

Semi-final berths will be decided in the final round of the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 competition.
Pool B ladder-leader Spring Gully is guaranteed semi-final berths no matter what happens in Tuesday night's final round, while Pool A leader United should be safe even if it loses to Marong in their final pool game.
To miss out on a top-two berth in the pool, the Tigers would need to lose heavily to the Panthers at Malone Park and for Mandurang to score a big win at home over Axe Creek.
Marong and Mandurang are equal on points going into the final round. The Panthers have a much tougher task against United, while Mandurang should be too good for Axe Creek.
In Pool B, the California Gully and Sedgwick game is a virtual semi-final.
Spring Gully has a top-two spot locked away leaving the winner of the Cobras-Rams clash at California Gully to grab the other semi-final berth.
On recent form in longer formats, Sedgwick deserves to start favourite over the Cobras.
The Rams have won their first two games after the Christmas break, including a 45-run win over California Gully.
Spring Gully should complete a perfect 3-0 preliminary round record by defeating the Bendigo Strikers at Albert Roy Reserve.
The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday, January 23, while the grand final is scheduled for Sunday, February 4.
Tuesday night's matches: Pool A - Mandurang v Axe Creek, Marong v United. Pool B - Bendigo Strikers v Spring Gully, California Gully v Sedgwick
Ladders: Pool A - United 24, Marong 12, Mandurang 12, Axe Creek 0. Pool B - Spring Gully 24, California Gully 12, Sedgwick 12, Bendigo Striker 0.
