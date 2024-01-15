Bendigo man races his daughters, grandsons to 23rd Lorne Pier to Pub finish

For Bendigo man Geoff Brown, 77, Lorne's Pier to Pub "has always been a family day on the beach".
Whether its sharing a crashing wave with over 200 people, or batting away the swimmers feet that have just kicked him, Geoff says it helps to know there are familiar faces in the water.
The family patriarch took part in the 1.2 kilometre race for the 23rd time on Saturday, January 13.
This year, Geoff faced some stiff competition with grandsons Hamish, Oliver and Toby Masters. He said they watched from the sand as babies, but this year joined him in the water.
Three generations of Geoff's family swam on Saturday, with his daughters Naomi Di Stefano and Brooke Masters also competing.
The race, the largest ocean swim in the world, has seen swimmers dash from Lorne's famous pier to the seaside town's hotel since 1980.
"And for me it just reaffirms [I'm] still operating and can manage to finish off the race."
Geoff's wife Jeanette said she remembered when her husband put greater emphasis on the time it took him to swim the course.
"But now he just takes his time and wants to finish the race," Jeanette said.
"Back then I used to mind the babies on the sand, now all the babies are in there swimming."
In the past 23 years the event had become one where you "can't get a park along the foreshore after 8am", Geoff said. The one thing that had not changed was Jeanette barracking from the sidelines had not changed.
This year, while he headed for the finish line, Geoff paid his wife back as he sacrificed some previous seconds.
"He came over and kissed me at the finish line and wasted a whole minute, and I said 'you can get a kiss anytime why waste a minute'," Jeanette said.
"It was worth wasting a minute for," Geoff said.
