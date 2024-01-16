Dark times drive fitness guru Jed Zimmer to his biggest challenge yet

Jed Zimmer is putting his body through its paces for a cause close to his heart.
Raising money and awareness for the Suicide Prevention Awareness Network, Mr Zimmer's mammoth physical challenge would involve him running a full marathon, swim 10 kilometres, row a marathon, and complete 500 pull-ups and 3249 push-ups, representing the number of people who died by suicide in 2022.
Mr Zimmer wants to complete the entire challenge in one day, starting at 2am on Saturday, January 20.
"It's about putting myself to the test and hopefully getting a little bit of awareness out there.
"It just highlights that in these challenging times, it's all about rallying around others, showing that support and showing that we can push through some tough times."
Last year, Mr Zimmer completed a similar challenge, running and swimming less distance, but raising more than $20,000 for SPAN. This year he hoped to raise $50,000 for the charity.
"Seeing how much support there was [last year], the funds that were raised, the awareness that surrounded that day; it just made me want to do more," he said.
"I saw such a good outcome from it, which is ultimately going to save lives.
Mr Zimmer has been open about his own mental health issues, which he credits exercise and a close support network with helping him through.
"The person I am today and where my business is at and the direction I want to head with it, it's all been stemmed from those challenges that I had, particularly with my mental health," he said.
"It motivates me to want to help more and more people each day because I know for me, it could have been a lot different.
"When I'm having some tough sessions at the moment where I'm feeling pretty fatigued, it always pops back in my head those really dark times that I had, and it just inspires you to keep going."
SPAN Central Victoria spokesperson Alannah McGregor said she was blown away with the challenge Mr Zimmer had set for himself, and the funds he aimed to raise.
"What he did last time, I thought that was pretty mammoth," she said. "It's absolutely fantastic of Jed, firstly that he would do this for SPAN again.
"The general community and the businesses that are donating; it's just absolutely fantastic that they want to be a part of reducing the stigma and helping people to be more aware of suicide prevention."
Members of SPAN have hosted an annual suicide prevention walk on the third Sunday of March.
The day was designed to get people talking about suicide and mental illness, and to encourage people to seek help if needed.
To donate to Mr Zimmer's suicide prevention fundraiser, head to gofundme.com/f/9aphem-suicide-prevention.
At time of writing, the fundraiser had raised more than $17,000 of the $50,000 target.
