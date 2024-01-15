'I'm going to smash you when I get home': violent accused on bail

A woman is "absolutely terrified" of her former partner who has now been released on bail, a Bendigo court heard.
The man has been accused of physical assaults including in front of children, harassing the woman by text, having a firearm despite being prohibited and telling the woman's child he was a "mistake".
He has been released to live at his mother's address
The court heard the man, who has a criminal history of domestic violence, had allegedly assaulted the victim twice since December, after the pair had been in a relationship for 10 months.
While he made full admissions to police, he has not yet entered a formal plea.
In December they were arguing at their home when the man is accused of hitting her in the right side of her head.
The court heard the woman went to the Bendigo hospital emergency department with hearing loss and was diagnosed with a mild concussion.
The court heard she did not tell the medical staff the cause of her injuries and she told police that she lied to cover up the truth.
In early January despite him having just been released from another stint in custody, the couple had an initial argument over the phone during which the accused told the victim, "you're a lying dog, I'm going to smash you when I get home".
He allegedly later punched his fist into a wall and forced the victim's head into the couch.
He has also been accused of telling her to tell one of her children - who was present - that he was "a mistake".
Police alleged the man then told the woman to "find the nearest tree and kill yourself" and flicked a cigarette butt at her.
The court heard while the man was in bed that evening the woman emailed her real estate agent hoping to trigger a welfare call.
He allegedly came out of his bedroom and asked her why she was not in bed with him, to which she replied, "because you're an asshole".
He then threatened to urinate on her and forced her head into the couch breaking her glasses. After this, he is accused of throwing her to the loungeroom floor and kicking her in the ribs.
The court heard she kicked him to the stomach before he swung her back and she fell into a doorframe causing a lump on her head.
The real estate agent called police the next day and the court heard these events "pretty much ended" the 10 month relationship.
The man is also accused of sending dozens of messages around this time despite a family violence safety notice being issued.
The court heard the man admitted to having a firearm in his wardrobe as well as boxes of gels and a gel blaster.
He had told police he thought he would in trouble if he handed them in.
The accused told police he "feels sh*t" abou the assaults and he "may have slapped her and broke her glasses".
He blamed his anger for the incidents.
The victim has since submitted a written and two video statements to police.
The court heard she is concerned her former partner would track down to where she is staying or that the children would tell somebody where they were living.
The court heard he lived with significant mental health conditions including attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), PTSD, an acquired brain injury and rejection sensitive dysphoria.
The man has been released on court integrated services program (CISP) bail to help manage his disabilities "so he can behave in an appropriate way in the community".
He must live at his mother's home near Bendigo, stick to a strict curfew and not leave the home unless he is with his mother.
He is not to have or use a mobile phone but can use his mother's phone in her presence.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he risked jail time on these charges and would appear again in February.
