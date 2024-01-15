Ball dominates bat in return of Bendigo women's cricket

The resumption of Bendigo women's cricket was dominated by bowlers with 29 wickets falling for 271 runs across the three round 10 matches.
The top three teams on the ladder defeated the bottom three teams in largely lopsided encounters.
The closest game was at Ewing Park where Sandhurst had the better of Strathfieldsaye.
The Jets batted out their 25 overs and posted 5-104, thanks to a solid 32 from Paige Beamish.
Sandhurst skipper Maree Pearce took 2-18 off five overs, while Chantelle Van Cooten had the tight figures of 1-9 off four overs.
Sandhurst reeled in the total inside 18 overs for the loss of three wickets.
Amanda O'Neill (33 not out) and Ella Flavell (29 off 25 balls) looked good with the bat for the Dragons.
Beamish rounded out a great all-round game for the Jets by taking two wickets.
Ladder-leader Golden Square outclassed White Hills.
Letesha Bawden (13) was the only Demon to reach double-figures in a team total of 39.
All eight of Square's bowlers took at least one wicket, with Sienna Barnett (2-7) and Megan Baird (2-2) the pick of the attack.
Square raced to victory in 8.5 overs thanks to 20 not out from Karmel McClure and 13 not out from Sarah Mannes.
In the final game of the round, Bendigo (1-42) had few troubles in defeating Strathdale-Maristians (9-41).
The Goers had six individual wicket-takers with the ball, while Allira James (17 nout out) and Lila Keck (16 not out) did well with the bat.
Eiliyah Daneen (10 and 1-18) was best for the Suns.
In round 11 games on January 21, Strathdale-Maristians host Strathfieldsaye, White Hills tackle Sandhurst and Golden Square is at home to Bendigo.
