Records tumble in eventful round of Athletics Bendigo action

MORE records fell as Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action resumed in Bendigo on Saturday night.
Among the many outstanding feats in the ninth round of AVSL were Joan Self's record-breaking leap at high jump, and Leon Gilbert's superb run in the 2000m steeplechase at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Self soared above the 1.14 metre mark to set a Bendigo 60-plus record.
It's been another brilliant season by South Bendigo's star who scored 1165 points at Saturday's twilight meet to be 43rd in the Most Valuable Athlete standings.
Racing for Bendigo Harriers, Leon Gilbert faced the 2000m distance and the steeples which were at a height of 76 centimetres.
Gilbert's time of 9:38.09 set a Bendigo record for the 70-plus age group.
In the duel for premiership points it was Diamond Valley which led premier division on 46,813 points.
Eaglehawk was runner-up on 40,610 from Essendon, 38,454.
The Valley edged a point closer to the ladder-leading Eaglehawk.
In division two, South Bendigo was fourth on 18,137.
This round was won by Nunawading, 24,702; from Chilwell, 19,807; and Mornington, 19,517.
Bendigo Harriers scored 16,508 to be sixth in division two.
A tally of 1943 points earned University fourth place in division five where Old Scotch, Whittlesea and South Coast were the top three.
Athletes faced strong headwinds for a lot of Saturday night's meet in Bendigo.
Despite a wind reading of -3.4, South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton clocked a season-best 23.36 seconds to win the first of the men's 200m heats from Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop, 24.44, and Fletch Watchman, 24.51.
Eaglehawk's Scarlett Southern ran fastest time of 28.22 in the women's 200m.
A time of 2:09.53 in the 800m earned University's Nathan Crowley a score of 508 points.
University's Abbey Reid won the 2000m steeple in 7:33 and earned a tally of 500 points for Pride.
Other top performers in the 2000m steeple were Essendon's Sarah Fitzpatrick, 7:40; and South Coast's Laura Tomic, 7:53.
The first of the hammer flights was a great contest between Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham, 49.53m, and Bendigo Harriers' Hailey Stubbs, 47.55m.
High scorers at long jump were Eaglehawk's Lynkoln Richardson, 5.24m, 448 points; Jorja Morrison, 5.17m, 442; Cameron Greenwood, 6.25m, 432; and Naomi Henderson, 4.62m, 407.
A mark of 4.81m earned Neil Shaw from Bendigo Harriers a score of 407 points.
Young guns Jasper Seymour and Jake Gavriliadis had a great battle in the discus.
A best of 47.33m clinched victory and a score of 502 points for South Bendigo's Seymour.
A key member of the Bendigo Harriers squad, Gavriliadis threw the discus 44.56m to earn 507 points.
A triple national shot put champion, Emma Berg showed her skill with the discus to reach a mark of 39.38m.
Other top scorers in the MVA were Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm, 1147 points, 49th; South Bendigo's Mia Schodde, 1128, 61st; Bendigo Harriers' Neil Shaw, 1105, 69th; South Bendigo's Carol Coad, 1090, 78th; Eaglehawk's William Beaton, 1084, 80th; Daniel Chisholm, 1064, 85th; and Jorja Morrison, 1041, equal 97th.
