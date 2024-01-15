Misses turn to hits: Missed Victory goes back-to-back for Neil Dyer

A DECISION to try Missed Victory over more ground has paid dividends for Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The five-year-old gelding, owned by Dyer's son James and family friend Brendon Fraser, finds himself on a winning streak after scoring back-to-back victories at Wodonga on Sunday.
A relatively recent addition to Dyer's Kyneton stable, Missed Victory was formerly trained by Saab Hasan, for whom he had four starts over distances ranging from 1000m to 4000m.
He debuted for Dyer early last month over 1600m at Bendigo and showed steady improvement before breaking through for a 1800m win at Hanging Rock on New Year's Day.
Despite being the outsider of the 10-horse field at Wodonga at $26, Missed Victory was able to back up his newfound form and confidence with another tough 2050m victory.
He was brilliantly ridden by Bendigo jockey John Keating, who also the winning rider at Hanging Rock.
Dyer said the move to 'staying-type' distances had rejuvenated the son of Ready For Victory and Never Miss.
"Sometimes you get these new horses into your stable and you have to try something different and this time it's happened to work," he said.
"My son James, who found the horse, identified that the stallion was a miler, so we've been keen to get him out over some further ground.
"It's turned him around.
"I have been quite happy with the horse all the way along and his win at Hanging Rock was tough, as they went really hard in front and he was half being scrubbed a lot of the way to keep in touch, but he finished over the top of them. We were tinkled pink.
"We knew he would be fit enough going into the 2000m on Sunday, but we just hoped there was another good one in him.
"But when we saw he was the roughest horse in the betting in the race, it makes you starting thinking about things a bit.
"But Ric (McIntosh) went for him as his value bet of the day and picked him to win as well, so it worked out well.
"The move to treat him as a bit of a stayer and not a sprinter has in this case just worked out."
Hopes of making it three wins in a row are likely to be put on ice for a while, with Dyer foreshadowing his intention to spell Missed Victory after five runs since early December.
"There were little characteristics (on Sunday) that he might have had enough; some little things before the race," he said.
"When they (horses) start to go a little cranky before the race when they haven't before, they are starting to tell you they might have had enough.
"But he looks like he's come through the run well.
"We've already got him out in a yard and we'll give him a quiet few weeks; just a little bit of a rest.
"That gives us our best chance of three in a row."
We knew he would be fit enough going into the 2000m on Sunday, but we just hoped there was another good one in him- Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer
Dyer was rapt to prepare a winner for part-owner Fraser, who he met last year in Darwin, on his annual expedition north for the winter racing carnival.
"He's come in a few horses with us and we've found a really good friend for life," he said.
Dyer, who has been training horses from Kyneton for nearly 40 years, is planning a more permanent move to Darwin, dependent on him finding a buyer for his 100-acre property at Edgecombe, about 10 minutes outside Kyneton.
"Otherwise, we could set up a satellite stable up there before I get up there in May," he said.
"James will be up there, so we will play it by ear, but the key to it all is selling the farm and moving on to something else.
"There's everything here (at Edgecombe) for a trainer to just move in and do everything from the property.
"Hopefully we can make something happen."
His tilt for a fourth Darwin Cup victory will be spearheaded by Hettinger, who won four races up north last winter, including the Katherine Cup (1700m) by seven-and-a-half lengths, and was second in two others.
The five-year-old I Am Invincible gelding is a half brother to the retired Kaonic, who finished fourth in the 2021 Darwin Cup and second in the race in 2022, while being trained by Dyer.
"Hettinger was a bit of a machine on the dirt track, so hopefully we have a big year ahead of us with him," he said.
Dyer won back-to-back Darwin Cups with Hawks Bay in 2011 and '12 and added a third in 2017 with Royal Request, who was the runner-up in 2016.
Closer to home, Dyer expects to target next week's Hanging Rock Cup on Australia Day with Svaneke, a last start second at Stawell on January 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.