Two new directors join Bendigo Jockey Club board

THE Bendigo Jockey Club has confirmed the appointment of local buisness identities Hayley Tibbett and Shayne Hyatt to its board of directors.
Regular racegoers with strong connections to the Bendigo community, the pair will fill casual vacancies on the board.
She previously built a diverse career in office administration and personal training within the fitness industry, showcasing a unique blend of organisational skills and a passion for health and wellness.
Tibbett currently serves as a board member of Be.Bendigo (Bendigo Business Council), contributing to the growth and development of local businesses.
She is also a dedicated member of the management committee for the Bendigo Agricultural Showgrounds, playing a key role in the community's premier events.
Her personal interests include fitness, fashion and music, reflecting a well-rounded and dynamic lifestyle.
Her love for the Bendigo Cup dates to 1985, having attended many cup days over the years, deepening her connection to the local community and its traditions.
Hyatt has worked in the optical/spectacle industry for 39 years, including 26 years at OPSM in Bendigo and Budget Eyewear in Queen Street.
He became an OPSM franchise partner 12 years ago.
Born in Ballarat, Hyatt moved to Bendigo in 1998 with his wife, Jo and has two children, Tylah (25) and Josh (21).
He has always had a love for horse racing, including being a part of horse syndicate for more than 10 years.
Hyatt has fond memories of his share in Group 2 winner Miss Leonidas, who was trained by then local trainer Shaun Dwyer.
Outside of racing, he is a keen golfer and cricketer, having played in Bendigo with the Strathfieldsaye Jets.
Having been a keen horse racing follower and a member of the BJC since 2018, Hyatt reiterates his love for the race day experience, including the social and professional connections it generates.
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Paul Scullie said Tibbett and Hyatt shared great excitement in joining the BJC board and the opportunity to contribute to a diverse organisation that has great potential in the Bendigo tourism landscape.
"They look forward to bringing their professional experience, passion, and committment to help drive the club's future strategic successes, " he said.
