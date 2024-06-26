Bendigo Advertiser
Two new directors join Bendigo Jockey Club board

Updated June 26 2024 - 8:59pm, first published 8:58pm
Hayley Tibbett and Shane Hyatt are the newest members of the Bendigo Jockey Club board. Pictures supplied
THE Bendigo Jockey Club has confirmed the appointment of local buisness identities Hayley Tibbett and Shayne Hyatt to its board of directors.

