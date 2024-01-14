Two men, three children hospitalised after Kangaroo Flat crash

Five people, including three children, were taken to hospital following a two-car collision on Olympic Parade, Kangaroo Flat on Sunday, 14 January.
Police believed a white Toyota Landcruiser collided with a white Holden Commodore wagon at about 3.45pm.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the male driver of the Holden Commodore had to be cut from the vehicle.
Footage from the scene showed debris strewn across Olympic Parade and a CFA crew removing the man from the Holden.
The sole occupant of the Toyota was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver and three child passengers of the Holden were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the exact circumstances of the collision will be investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
