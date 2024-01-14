Spirit impresses at home in 22-point WNBL win over Capitals

THE Bendigo Spirit unleashed a barnstorming third quarter that was the catalyst for their WNBL win over the Canberra Capitals on Sunday.
The 88-66 victory improved the Spirit's record to 6-8 and keeps Bendigo's playoff aspirations alive with seven matches - including two more against Canberra - remaining in the regular season.
Scores had been level 45 apiece at half-time before the Spirit took a stranglehold on the contest in the third term at Red Energy Arena.
Bendigo launched a 15-2 run to open the third quarter and by the end of the term had outscored the in-form Capitals 30-11 to grab the ascendancy.
The Spirit had 75 points on the board by three quarter-time - already matching their average score for the season.
Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin was the most potent offensive player on the floor, pouring in 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, while she also hauled down seven rebounds.
Mehryn Kraker (13 points), Alicia Froling (12) and Alex Wilson (12) also helped to tick the scoreboard over for the Spirit.
The Spirit had 23 assists for their 30 made field goals and were able to get the free-throw line 30 times, making 23 of their foul shots.
Kelly Wilson (seven), Alex Wilson (six) and Kraker (six) combined for 19 assists for the Spirit, who took care of the ball well with just five turnovers for the match.
The Spirit, which is sitting in sixth position, will be back in action on Wednesday at the special school holidays time of 3pm to play the Southside Flyers at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre before they head to Perth to play the Lynx on Saturday night.
* WNBL standings - Townsville (12-4), Melbourne (10-6), Southside (8-6), Perth (9-7), Sydney (8-8), Bendigo (6-8), Canberra (4-10), Adelaide (4-12).
