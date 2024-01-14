BCG men storm home in final to win Region Sides title by one shot

BENDIGO Campapse Goldfields has orchestrated a brilliant comeback to win Bowls Victoria's Men's Region Sides championship in Ballarat on Sunday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Playing Goulburn Murray in the gold division final, BCG at one stage trailed by more than 20 shots, but showed tremendous fighting to spirit to rally and win by one shot, 44-43, at Sebastopol Bowls Club.
In a cliffhanger that came right down to the final bowl, BCG entered the 45th and final end to be contested between the rinks of Andrew Brown (BCG) and Brett Gunning (GM) holding a two-shot lead.
While Goulburn Murray won the final end, Gunning's rink only picked up one shot, leaving BCG victorious by the barest of margins.
BCG won two of the three rinks.
Brown finished 19-13 up on Gunning and Brad Holland scored a 16-9 victory over Brad Orr. Goulburn Murray's sole winning rink was that of skipper David Daws, which scored a 21-9 victory over Kevin Anderson.
"It was a sensational comeback by the team," BCG side manager Paul Moller said.
"We were confident that the team we picked was going to be good enough to represent us and they have done the job.
"To come back from more than 20 shots down at one stage was a huge effort by everybody involved."
To come back from more than 20 shots down at one stage was a huge effort by everybody involved- Paul Moller - side manager
BCG skipper Brown told the Ballarat Courier after the game it was a matter of "continuing to believe" when the game looked to be slipping away.
"We came home pretty hard, but I know how tough it is to win when you are leading all day; it's a testament to a never say die attitude we all had," Brown said.
"It's a long day, you've just got to hang in there. In our game, we changed the length a bit and it started to get us going early on. Our go-to was the shorter ends and it worked really well.
"Everybody played their part. It has been about 12 years since we've won it; it really does go to show there are some great players in the country."
Brown's rink at one stage trailed Gunning 12-5 after seven ends before winning seven-consecutive ends as BCG stormed home.
BCG winning Sunday's final followed the team going 2-1 in its sectional matches on Saturday.
BCG men results:
Sectional matches:
BCG 50 def Murray Mallee 31.
BCG 35 lt Metro West 50.
BCG 51 def Eastern Ranges 31.
Final:
BCG 44 def Goulburn Murray 43.
The winning team:
Trevor Zimmer, Brad Campbell, Brad Marron, Brad Holland (s); Leigh Graham, Travis Kelly, Cameron Keenan, Kevin Anderson (s); Todd Matthews, Liam Crapper, Darren Burgess, Andrew Brown (s).
Meanwhile, the BCG women bowed out of the tournament after the sectional play.
BCG women results:
BCG 37 lt Sandbelt 46.
BCG 44 def Mornington Peninsula 34.
BCG 29 lt Eastern Ranges 48.
The team:
Kaye Rowe, Leanne Wallis, Olivia Cartwright, Cass Millerick (s); Sheryl Howard, Steph Priest, Susan Howes, Taylah Marron (s); Brooke Davies, Robyn Thomassen, Lee Harris, Mary-Anne Spizer (s).
The Bendigo midweek pennant season resumes on Monday with round 10.
Division one games from 9.30am:
South Bendigo v Inglewood.
Bendigo East v Golden Square.
Woodbury v Eaglehawk.
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.