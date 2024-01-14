Spring Gully regains pole position in Emu Valley cricket

REIGNING premier Spring Gully has regained top spot on the Emu Valley Cricket Association ladder after a crushing win over West Bendigo on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Crows last week surrendered top spot to Mandurang.
However, the Rangas having the bye at the weekend combined with Spring Gully's percentage-boosting win over the Redbacks at home by 171 runs in their one-day match has the Crows back on top.
Spring Gully bowled West Bendigo out for 118 after the Redbacks won the toss and batted.
The Redbacks looked as though they could be run through particularly cheaply by the Crows after crashing to 3-7 just 16 balls into the day.
However, after the flurry of wickets early they managed to add a further 111 runs, with skipper Tarran Kilcullen leading the way with a top-score of 31.
Having made his way up the ranks from the division 3 section 2 side, Spring Gully 15-year-old spinner Tyce Griffin (2-25) picked up two wickets in his division one debut.
Beauen Rinaldi (2-31) and Jesse Marciano (2-32) also claimed two wickets before the Crows put the Redbacks to the sword with the bat.
The Crows responded to West Bendigo's 118 with 3-289 off their 40 overs.
Competition leading run-scorer Marciano was in fine touch with 85 off 87 balls with 10 boundaries and three sixes to now have 386 runs for the season at an average of 55.1.
Marciano and fellow opener Jayden Mannix (37) put on 115 for the first wicket before the innings later finished with a 20-ball cameo from Rhys Webb, who blasted four boundaries and four sixes in his 53 n.o.
Ten West Bendigo players bowled, with Kilcullen (1-72) and Cody Wright (1-43) both taking a wicket, while there was also one run out.
United shrugged the monkey off its back against what has been its nemesis in recent years, Emu Creek.
The Tigers had lost four in a row - and six of their previous seven - against Emu Creek, which includes two grand finals.
However, the Tigers won a tight contest by eight runs at JG Edwards Oval, with their total of 174 after winning the toss and batting just proving to be enough.
The Tigers' winning score was largely built around a second-wicket partnership of 81 between Mac Whittle (48) and Jayde Mullane (29) and valuable late runs from Dylan Bailie and Joe Hartney.
The Tigers had been 8-136 in the 34th over before Bailie (27) and Hartney (13) added a crucial 30 for the ninth wicket.
Patrick Mattu's 4-27 off eight overs were the best bowling figures for Emu Creek.
The Emus were travelling along solidly in their run chase at 1-91 in the 20th over before the momentum shifted when the Tigers took 4-1, dismissing top-scorer Tyrone Downie (37), Justin Hancock (14), Luke Bennett (1) and Riley Gow (0) in quick succession.
Gun all-rounder Mac Whittle and Tyler James both took two wickets apiece during the flurry as the Emus fell from 1-91 to 5-92, and ultimately eight runs short as they were later bowled out for 166 to remain two games outside the top four.
James finished with the fine figures of 3-12 off eight overs for the Tigers, while Bailie (2-25), Whittle (2-13) and the returning Kane Goldsworthy (2-39) each took two wickets in United's fifth win of the season.
Sedgwick has strung together back-to-back victories after defeating Axe Creek by three wickets at Longlea.
The Cowboys were dismissed for 137 batting first against a Sedgwick attack that had Jackson Stagg (3-25), Bailey Ilsley (2-19) and Dustin Elliott (2-26) each take multiple wickets.
Captain Ashley Dixon with 38 was the best with the bat for the Cowboys, starting his innings with his side under the pump at 4-42 in the 12th over.
The Cowboys looked to have the momentum late in the day when they had the Rams 7-85 in reply and still 53 runs from victory.
However, the pair of Alec Robson (38 n.o.) and Harrison Bell (13 n.o.) combined to thwart the Cowboys. Robson and Bell added the 53 runs needed for victory as the Rams reached 7-138 after just 24 overs.
Mitchell Clark's 3-33 off six overs were the Cowboys' best bowling figures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.