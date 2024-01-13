Tigers roar in Premier Cricket win over Bombers on QEO

RICHMOND recorded a comfortable six-wicket victory over Essendon in their Victorian Premier Cricket match at the QEO on Saturday.
It was tough going for the Bombers after being sent in to bat.
After making a century in the corresponding game last year, this time Essendon skipper - and former Bendigo player - James Seymour was dismissed in the third over without scoring.
Seymour, who faced eight balls, was caught at slip by Max Parker off Richmond opening bowler Brendan Rose (1-20).
The underdog Bombers looked like they would struggle to bat out their 50 overs when they slumped to 7-52 in the 29th over.
However, the Essendon tail wagged and the Bombers faced their full 50 overs, battling their way to 9-129.
Wicket-keeper/batsman Connor Poulton top-scored for the Bombers with 41, while Bailey Toseland dug in at No.9 with an unbeaten 23.
Six Richmond players took a wicket, with skipper Sam Mills producing the Tigers' best bowling figures of 3-27 off nine overs.
In reply the Tigers were under some early pressure at 2-18 with openers Shobit Singh (2) and Dan Scholz (11) both dismissed.
However, an unbeaten 62 from No.3 Rhys Healy thwarted the Bombers as the Tigers took 31 overs to answer with 4-130 to claim victory.
"It was a bit of a tricky wicket with a lot of seam movement... we lost the toss and got sent in and our guys probably struggled to adjust to the wicket," the Bombers' Seymour said.
"Only making 130-odd in a 50-over game was never going to be enough.
"But we bowled well early and if a couple of umpiring decisions had have gone our way we could have had them 4-40.
"Cricket is a tough game and it looks like we have been belted, but I don't think we did a lot wrong.
"We're a young team and we've got a lot of young players and today was another opportunity to try to learn and get better on a different wicket than what we're normally used to."
