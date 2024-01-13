Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Tigers roar in Premier Cricket win over Bombers on QEO

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 14 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essendon captain James Seymour heads back to the QEO pavilion after his dismissal for a duck against Richmond on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Essendon captain James Seymour heads back to the QEO pavilion after his dismissal for a duck against Richmond on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

RICHMOND recorded a comfortable six-wicket victory over Essendon in their Victorian Premier Cricket match at the QEO on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.